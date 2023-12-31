What Is Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud's Net Worth?

Name Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud Net Worth $17 Billion Sources of Income Royalty, Business, Investments Gender Male Date of Birth March 7, 1955 Age 68 Years Nationality Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Profession Businessperson, Investor

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, a prominent Saudi Arabian investor and a royal family member, has a net worth of $17 billion. He is the founder, chief executive officer, and a 95 percent stakeholder of the Kingdom Holding Company. His holdings span private and public enterprises across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. He was listed in the 'Top 100 Most Powerful Arabs' from 2013 to 2021 by Gulf Business.

Billionaire investor Saudi Prince Alwaleed watching TV, remote control in hand, by sunset at his weekend desert retreat 45 miles from Riyadh | Photo by Barry Iverson | Getty Images

Prince Alwaleed's wealth primarily stems from his ownership and leadership role in the Kingdom Holding Company. This conglomerate has investments in diverse sectors, including banking, financial services, hotels, media, entertainment, retail, agriculture, petrochemicals, aviation, technology, and real estate. Moreover, he has earned substantial income through strategic investments in companies like Citigroup, News Corporation, and Twitter.

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud | Photo by Chesnot | Getty Images

Business Ventures

After completing his bachelor's degree in 1980, Prince Alwaleed founded Kingdom Establishment. In 1982, he partnered with a South Korean construction company, enabling investments in real estate and the stock market. Over the years, he strategically acquired United Saudi Commercial Bank, which later became a leading Middle Eastern bank after mergers. By 1989, Prince Alwaleed had become a billionaire.

Later, he purchased a 50 percent controlling interest in the Fairmont Hotel group, a 22 percent stake in the Four Seasons, a 42 percent share in the Plaza Hotel, and the George V Hotel. He invested in media and technology companies, becoming the largest shareholder in Apple Inc.

In 1997, Prince Alwaleed made significant investments in Motorola, Netscape, Fox Broadcasting, Priceline.com, and News Corporation. In 2002, he established Kingdom Hotel Investments. In 2011, he announced the construction of Kingdom Tower, a project focusing on creating the world's tallest building at a height of at least 1,000 meters, with a budget of $20 billion.

Billionaire investor Saudi Prince Al Waleed (Kingdom Holding Co.) with daughter Reem and son Khalid on his yacht | Photo by Barry Iverson | Getty Images

With an impressive 420-room palace, multiple residences, and ownership of the top three floors of the iconic Kingdom Tower, Prince Alwaleed's real estate holdings alone surpass $4.5 billion. In 1991, Prince Alwaleed acquired Donald Trump's yacht, the 85.9-meter Kingdom 5KR.

He also owns a fleet of private aircraft, including a Boeing 747, Airbus A321, and a converted Hawker Siddeley 125. He had also purchased an 80.5 percent stake in the television broadcaster Rotana, valued at over a billion dollars. Furthermore, he owns more than 30 million shares in Twitter.

Born into the Saudi royal family on March 7, 1955, Prince Alwaleed attended schools in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Menlo College in 1979 and a master's degree in social science from Syracuse University in 1985.

In 2017, he, along with over 300 influential Saudis, was arrested on charges of bribery, money laundering, and extortion, leading to an 84-day detention at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh. He was released after a substantial financial settlement, rumored to exceed $1 billion.

What is Prince Alwaleed's net worth?

Al Waleed has an estimated net worth of $17 billion.

How did Prince Alwaleed accumulate his wealth?

Prince Alwaleed's wealth comes from his ownership of the Kingdom Holding Company, strategic investments, and successful business ventures in various sectors.

What legal issues did Prince Alwaleed face?

Prince Alwaleed faced arrest and detention in 2017 on charges of bribery, money laundering, and extortion. He was released after reaching a financial settlement.

