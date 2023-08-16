Name Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth $14 Million Salary $300K Per Episode Annual Income $1 million + Sources of Income Acting, Social Media, Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth February 19, 2004 Age 19 Years Old Nationality British Profession Acting

Millie Bobby Brown, a talented British actress, has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry with her acting skills and has garnered a net worth of approximately $14 million. Rising to fame with her portrayal of 'Eleven' in the hit series "Stranger Things," Brown's acting prowess and business ventures have contributed to her impressive financial success.

Millie Bobby Brown's net worth is primarily derived from her acting career, which was launched at an early age. Her breakthrough role as Eleven in "Stranger Things" catapulted her into stardom, and she has continued to receive substantial pay for her appearances on the show. Additionally, she has ventured into the film industry, starring in movies such as "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Enola Holmes."

Brown's endorsement deals and business ventures have also played a crucial role in boosting her net worth. She successfully launched her beauty and skincare line, Florence by Mills, which has gained popularity and contributed to her financial growth.

Salary

Millie Bobby Brown's salary varies based on the projects she takes on. For the first season of "Stranger Things," she earned $10,000 per episode, which increased to $30,000 per episode for the second season and $300,000 per episode for the third season. Her involvement in films like "Enola Holmes" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" has also earned her substantial paychecks, with reported earnings of $6.1 million and a flat $10 million salary, respectively.

Business ventures

One of the key contributors to Millie Bobby Brown's net worth is her business venture, Florence by Mills. Launched in 2019, this beauty and skincare line caters to young individuals seeking clean and self-expressive beauty products. While specific earnings aren't disclosed, Millie Bobby Brown has partnered with major brands including Pandora Jewelry, Calvin Klein, Vogue Eyewear, and Converse, per Purewow.

While specific details about Millie Bobby Brown's total assets are not widely disclosed, her net worth of $14 million encompasses various assets, including real estate, investments, and personal holdings.

Here is an overview of Millie Bobby Brown's earnings over the past few years:

Net Worth in 2020 $12 million Net Worth in 2021 $13 million Net Worth in 2022 $10 million Net Worth in 2023 $14 million

Millie Bobby Brown's social media presence is substantial, with millions of followers across the platforms

Instagram 63.5 million followers Facebook 5.1 million followers

In her personal life, Millie Bobby Brown has garnered media attention for her relationships. She confirmed her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, and later seemingly indicated their engagement. Despite being in the spotlight, she continues to balance her personal and professional life, while also pursuing higher education.

Millie Bobby Brown's outstanding performances have earned her several accolades and nominations. Notable awards include the 43rd Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series, Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and her inclusion on Time's list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth?

Millie Bobby Brown's net worth is approximately $14 million.

What are Millie Bobby Brown's main sources of income?

Millie Bobby Brown's primary sources of income include her acting roles, endorsement deals, and her beauty and skincare line, "Florence by Mills."

How much did Millie Bobby Brown earn for "Stranger Things"?

Millie Bobby Brown earned $10,000 per episode for the first season of "Stranger Things," with subsequent seasons seeing her salary increase significantly.

What is "Florence by Mills"?

"Florence by Mills" is Millie Bobby Brown's beauty and skincare line, offering clean and self-expressive products for young individuals.

Is Millie Bobby Brown engaged?

Millie Bobby Brown indicated her engagement to Jake Bongiovi in April 2023.

