Mick Jagger, the iconic English singer, songwriter, producer and the lead vocalist of The Rolling Stones, has had remarkable journey in music spanning over six decades. The legend turned 80 on July 26. The Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards tweeted a sweet and cheeky birthday wish that stands as a testimony to their many years of friendship.

“Hello, Mick. I guess, long may we keep saying this to each other: Happy birthday! Have another good one and give me a call. Let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in the 30-second video clip.

Let's take a look at Jagger's countless achievements, an enduring legacy and $500 million net worth, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Image Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Financial triumphs and career milestones

Jagger as the frontman of The Rolling Stones, songwriter and producer has significantly contributed to the band's extraordinary success. Having sold more than 200 million records globally, The Rolling Stones has consistently ranked among the highest-grossing musical acts during their frequent tours.

According to LedgerNote, Jagger's annual earnings are expected to be in excess of $1.5 million based only on his Spotify data.

The Rolling Stones 2018 tour, which has only 14 shows, yielded a staggering $117 million. Between 1989 and 2001, the band amassed over $1.5 billion in gross revenue, underscoring their enduring popularity and financial impact on the music industry.

Mick Jagger's artistic achievements are synonymous with The Rolling Stones' groundbreaking contributions to rock and roll. Alongside Keith Richards, Jagger is celebrated for penning some of the band's greatest hits. As an influential frontman, he led The Rolling Stones to the forefront of the British Invasion, effectively blending blues with rock and roll and leaving an indelible mark on the counterculture movement of the 1960s.

According to most sources, Jagger is slightly wealthier, with a net worth of around $520 million, per Music In Minnesota.

Image Source: | Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images

When he met Keith Richards, they instantly clicked and decided to establish a band influenced by 1950s American blues; even the name "The Rolling Stones" is derived from a song by famed blues singer Muddy Waters, per Marca. Beyond his role in the band, Jagger's solo career further solidified his legacy.

From his debut solo album "She's the Boss" to subsequent releases like "Wandering Spirit" and "Goddess in the Doorway," he showcased his versatility as an artist. His accomplishments extended to acting with notable roles in films such as "Performance" and "Ned Kelly."

The Rolling Stones 🎶'You Can’t Always Get What You Want' pic.twitter.com/klKHXomKCw — bluesharp (@bluezharp) May 9, 2023

Real estate ventures and personal life

Jagger's financial acumen extends beyond music, demonstrated by his substantial real estate portfolio. Valued at $250 million, his holdings encompass multi-million dollar mansions in prominent cities like New York and London. A beachfront compound on the private island of Mustique, available for rent at a premium price, further exemplifies his investment prowess. His personal life, marked by relationships and family, adds depth to his narrative.

Jagger's marriages, affairs and children with notable figures like Bianca Perez-Mora Macias, Marsha Hunt, Jerry Hall and L'Wren Scott have been subject to media scrutiny. He has also established a scholarship in Scott's memory and inherited her estate.

Mick Jagger's impact on the music industry is immeasurable, with his pioneering contributions transcending generations. His influence as a trendsetter, his exceptional vocal range, and his songwriting prowess have solidified his place among the greatest rock and roll artists. The Rolling Stones' continued tours and album releases bear testament to their enduring relevance. Jagger's views on artistry, life, and society have resonated with fans worldwide. His dedication to music, his exploration of various creative avenues, and his perseverance through challenges have earned him admiration and respect.