Name Matthew McConaughey Net Worth $160 Million Salary $1.5 Million + Annual Income $15 Million + Sources of Income Acting, Endorsements, Business Ventures Gender Male Date of Birth November 4, 1969 Age 53 Years Old Nationality American Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Television producer.

Known for his versatile performances and a wide range of films, American actor and producer Matthew McConaughey has earned a $160 million net worth. From his breakout role in "Dazed and Confused" to an Oscar-winning performance in "Dallas Buyers Club," McConaughey has established himself as a Hollywood icon. In addition to acting, McConaughey has displayed his skill in entrepreneurship and philanthropy, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

McConaughey's income primarily comes from his successful acting career, with major roles in blockbusters and critically acclaimed movies. He also has lucrative endorsement deals with companies such as Lincoln and Salesforce under his belt. Salesforce alone pays him $10 million annually for being its creative advisor and television pitchman. Rather than merely appearing in commercials, McConaughey also participates in crafting the ads, reports Variety.

Salary

McConaughey, a movie star and major box office attraction, commands a substantial $20 million per film today. That is a remarkable leap from his $48,500 paycheck for "Angels in the Outfield" in 1994. A pivotal upgrade in his career came when he received $200,000 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013), which also earned him an Academy Award. Throughout his career, he achieved substantial paychecks, including $14.5 million for "Sahara" (2005), $18 million for "Interstellar" (2014), and $20 million for "The Gentlemen" (2020).

Business Ventures

Beyond the silver screen, McConaughey is also a minority owner of Austin FC, a Major League Soccer team. His diverse business interests contribute to his overall net worth. He also served as creative director and spokesperson for bourbon brand Wild Turkey from 2016, before ending the partnership in 2022.

In 2007, McConaughey bought a Malibu home for $10 million and sold it to filmmaker Phil Lord for $15 million in 2020. He owns Airstream trailers nearby and a large mansion in Austin, Texas. In 2021, McConaughey purchased a Hawaiian retreat for $7.85 million at the Ka'upulehu Residence.

Net Worth in 2020 $130 Million Net Worth in 2021 $140 Million Net Worth in 2022 $155 Million Net Worth in 2023 $160 Million

Instagram 8.3 million followers Twitter 3 million followers Facebook 10 million followers

As part of his philanthropic endeavors, McConaughey founded the 'Just Keep Livin' Foundation, which encourages healthy choices among young individuals. He's also been involved in rescue efforts, such as saving pets stranded after Hurricane Katrina. Matthew McConaughey and his family are also helping wildfire survivors in Hawaii by partnering with Baby2Baby. They will sponsor a flight carrying emergency supplies requested by relief organizations.

McConaughey's exceptional talent has been recognized with prestigious awards including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award for "Dallas Buyers Club." His remarkable performance also earned him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead. On the small screen, McConaughey bagged a Critics Choice Television Award for "True Detective". His legacy was solidified with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Did Matthew McConaughey win an award for "Interstellar"?

McConaughey was nominated for the Best Actor, Saturn Awards for "Insterstellar" but he did not win the award.

What philanthropic efforts is McConaughey involved in?

McConaughey founded the Just Keep Livin' Foundation and was involved in rescue efforts, including help for pets after Hurricane Katrina.

Where does McConaughey reside?

McConaughey has owned homes in Malibu, California, and a Hawaiian oasis. He also resides in Austin, Texas, with his wife and children.

