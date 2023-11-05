Name Keri Russell Net Worth $12 Million Salary $100,000 Per Episode Annual Income $1 million+ Sources of Income Acting, endorsements, voice acting Gender Female DOB March 23, 1976 Age 47 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, dancer, model

Back in the spotlight with the Netflix series "The Diplomat." former Disney child prodigy Keri Russell, a talented American actress, and dancer, has amassed a net worth of $12 million in her career so far, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Her journey from the Disney Channel's "All-New Mickey Mouse Club" to receiving critical acclaim for her role in "The Americans" and starring in major film productions like "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has been nothing short of a dream run. Netflix announced on March 16, 2023 that Keri Russell would be taking on a role in "The Diplomat," a political series crafted by Debora Cahn, known for her work on "The West Wing."

Keri Russell attends FX's "The Americans" Season One New York Premiere at DGA Theater | Neilson Barnard | Getty Images

Keri Russell primarily earns her income through her acting endeavors, including her roles in television series, films, and stage productions. She's also got her name attached to a few brand deals, like her stint with CoverGirl back in 2006. She has also been associated with other endorsements and has contributed her voice to various animated projects, augmenting her sources of income over the years. With a total of 24,600 followers on Instagram, she definitely earns a substantial income from social media.

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell arrive at the For Your Consideration red carpet event for FX's "The Americans"| Kevin Winter | Getty Images

Mixing it up with espionage as the slick and mysterious Elizabeth Jennings on "The Americans," she seamlessly transitioned from spy life to intergalactic escapades in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." With her knack for embodying diverse roles, be it the quirky waitress in "Waitress" or the strong-willed Anna in "Burn This," Russell's career has been a rollercoaster ride. In the superhero universe, she has voiced the iconic Wonder Woman in animated projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keri Russell (@kerilynnrussell1976)

In her early days as a cast member of "Felicity," Russell's paycheck was a modest $30,000 per episode. Today, Russell is reportedly commanding a whopping $100,000 per episode for her roles in TV shows.

When it comes to wheels, Keri Russell keeps it classy and has been spotted cruising in a stylish BMW and a rugged Range Rover, but her prized possession seems to be her $70,000 Cadillac Escalade. As for real estate, Keri's taste for history shines through with her residence in a charming Brooklyn brownstone, boasting vintage touches like pine floors and a classic claw-foot tub, lovingly crafted by her ex-husband.

Russell's personal life has seen its share of changes and challenges. She was previously married to contractor Shane Deary, with whom she had two children. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2014. Afterwards, she entered a relationship with her co-star from "The Americans," Matthew Rhys, with whom she has a child.

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell | Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

Keri Russell has received several awards and nominations throughout her career. Some of her notable awards include:

- Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama: She won this award for her role in "Felicity."

- Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress – Drama: Keri Russell was recognized for her performance in "Felicity."

- Online Film & Television Association (OFTA) Television Award: She received this award for her outstanding work in "Felicity."

- Emmy Award Nomination: Keri Russell received an Emmy nomination for her role in "The Americans."

