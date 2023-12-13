Name Josh Giddey Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income NBA Career and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth October 10, 2002 Age 21 Years Nationality Australia Profession Athlete, Basketball player

Josh Giddey is a professional basketball player known for his exceptional skills on the court. From becoming the youngest Australian in NBL history to recording a triple-double with the Adelaide 36ers, he has already made a significant impact on the NBA. Moreover, he became the first player since Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson in 1961 to record three consecutive triple-doubles as a rookie. As of 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder player has made a net worth of $10 million.

Giddey's primary sources of income include his NBA salary and lucrative endorsement deals. In 2021, he signed a substantial 4-year, $27 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, securing his position in the league. His salary increased from $6 million to a peak of $8.3 million during the contract. The same year, he inked a 4-year, $40 million endorsement deal with Weet-Bix, a popular cereal brand.

Josh Giddey #3 of Australia shoots a free throw during the international basketball game | Photo by Takashi Aoyama | Getty Images

Despite his impressive NBA salary and endorsement deals, Giddey's net worth has reportedly taken a hit due to his lavish lifestyle. While not officially confirmed, sources close to the player suggest that he is grappling with debts amounting to $2 million.

The athlete often indulges in extravagant parties, spending tens of thousands of dollars on these events. He also rents a private jet, monthly expenses of which come around $100,000. Moreover, he participates in online gambling, particularly poker and blackjack, leading to purported losses of approximately $1 million in the past year alone.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors blocks the shot of Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder | Photo by Thearon W. Henderson | Getty Images

Giddey was on October 10, 2002, in Melbourne. His parents were basketball players and played for the Melbourne Tigers. Growing up in Yarraville, he attended St Kevin's College in Melbourne before gaining recognition as a top basketball prospect through the NBA Global Academy at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra.

His skills shone at the Australian Under-18 Championships in 2019, leading VIC Metro to victory. In 2020, he played a crucial role in the NBA Global Academy's win at the Torneo Junior Ciutat de L'Hospitalet in Barcelona, earning MVP honors. Moreover, during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, he was named an all-star of the camp.

In November 2023, an unidentified individual on social media alleged that Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, claiming that photos and videos showed the athlete with her during her high school junior year. The NBA has initiated an investigation into the matter.

- NBA All-Rookie Second Team: 2022 (Oklahoma City Thunder)

- NBL Rookie of the Year: 2021 (Adelaide 36ers)

