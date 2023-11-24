Name Troyal Garth Brooks Net Worth $400 Million Annual Salary $90 Million Sources of Income Music Royalties, Concerts, Tours Gender Male Date of Birth February 7, 1962 Age 61 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Musician, Music Artist

Garth Brooks is an American country music singer and songwriter who has sold over 170 million records globally. Brooks boasts a staggering net worth of $400 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Rising to fame in the 1980s, his unique blend of country, rock, and pop coupled with his dynamic stage presence has made him a musical icon. With chart-topping hits like "Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance," Brooks has earned numerous awards including multiple Grammy Awards and Country Music Association Awards.

Garth Brooks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton | Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images

Garth Brooks' primary sources of income include music sales, concert tours, merchandise sales, and endorsements. His influence in the country music scene has allowed him to command substantial earnings from these avenues. Renowned as one of the greatest country music artists ever, Brooks has achieved monumental success with hit albums like "Ropin' the Wind" and "No Fences."

Garth Brooks' business ventures

Garth Brooks has diversified his financial portfolio by venturing into the business realm. As the restaurant Brooks and Dunn Kitchen owner and the spring water company Pure Rain, he has capitalized on the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, his stake in multiple businesses, including a pawn shop in Texas and a hotel in Las Vegas, reflects his strategic investments. Brooks's entrepreneurial spirit extends to songwriting, having penned hits like "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You" and "My Love" for other artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks)

Garth Brooks kickstarted his career in 1989 with the release of his debut album, "Hungry Years," featuring the chart-topping hit "If Tomorrow Never Comes." Following this success, his second album, "No Fences," dominated the charts for 23 weeks with iconic songs like "Friends in Low Places" and "The Thunder Rolls." The release of "Ropin' the Wind" in 1991 made history as the first country album to debut at number one on the main charts. Throughout the '90s, Brooks achieved global fame, embarking on successful world tours and releasing hits like "Fresh Horses." Despite a brief retirement in 2000, he returned in 2014 with the single "People Loving People" and continued to make waves with albums like "Man Against Machine" and "Fun." Brooks, known for his dynamic live performances, remains a legendary figure in the industry, highlighted by sold-out concerts and a stadium tour in recent years.

Garth Brooks performs during The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood | Gilbert Carrasquillo | Getty Images

In a touring year, Garth Brooks is known to earn as much as $90 million, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities globally. His income is highly variable, with fluctuations depending on the frequency and success of his concert tours. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Garth Brooks earned an impressive $45 million. The following year, his earnings remained substantial at $25 million during the same period. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooks maintained his live performances, grossing an impressive $76.1 million in 2019 from his stadium tour. Postponing briefly due to the pandemic, he returned in 2021 with a renewed sense of purpose, emphasizing the importance of setting an example for safe concert attendance. His risk paid off as he earned nearly $6.4 million for each concert in 2021, showcasing both his resilience and commitment to his fans.

Garth Brooks has also had a remarkable history of successful world tours. His second tour, the Garth Brooks World Tour from 1996 to 1998 covered 220 shows across Europe, North America, and South America, raking in an impressive $105 million in box office sales. After a temporary retirement, Brooks embarked on his third world tour from September 4, 2014, to December 23, 2017, amassing a staggering $364.3 million in box office revenue. On November 14, 2022, Brooks announced his upcoming Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, featuring 27 shows from May 18, 2023, to December 16, 2023, with some tickets priced at $2,499.

Garth Brooks performs during the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert | Rick Diamond | Getty Images

Garth Brooks owns homes in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Nashville, Tennessee, and Malibu, California. Additionally, in 2019, there were rumors about him and his wife Trisha Yearwood purchasing the Layby Hotel on Anna Maria Island, Florida for $8.825 million.

Garth Brooks' personal life has been a mix of success and challenges. Initially, he married songwriter Sandy Mahl on May 24, 1986, while they were in college. They had three daughters, Taylor, August, and Allie. However, their marriage ended in a divorce on December 17, 2001, and it became one of the most expensive divorces ever with Garth paying Sandy a $125 million settlement. Later, on December 10, 2005, Garth got married again, this time to country singer Trisha Yearwood. In July 2013, Garth became a grandfather when his daughter August had a daughter named Karalynn with Chance Michael Russell.

Garth Brooks is a celebrated figure in country music and he has amassed a plethora of awards throughout his illustrious career. Some of his notable accolades include:

Grammy Awards

- Best Country Vocal Performance, Male (1991, 1997)

- Best Country Collaboration with Vocals (1998, 1999)

- Best Country Album (1992, 1997, 1999)

Country Music Association (CMA) Awards

- Entertainer of the Year (1991, 1992, 1997)

- Album of the Year ("No Fences" - 1990, "The Chase" - 1992, "Sevens" - 1997)

- Male Vocalist of the Year (1991, 1992, 1997)

Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards

- Entertainer of the Year (1990, 1991, 1992, 1997)

- Album of the Year ("No Fences" - 1990, "Ropin' the Wind" - 1992, "Sevens" - 1998)

- Top Male Vocalist of the Year (1990, 1991, 1992, 1998)

American Music Awards

- Favorite New Pop/Rock Single ("The Dance" - 1990)

- Favorite Country Album ("No Fences" - 1992, "The Hits" - 1995)

Billboard Music Awards

- Billboard 200 Album of the Year ("No Fences" - 1991, "Ropin' the Wind" - 1992)

- Country Album Artist of the Year (1992, 1997)

Golden Globe Award

- Best Original Song ("To Make You Feel My Love" - 1999)

