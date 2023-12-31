Name Tramar Lacel Dillard Net Worth $50 Million Sources of income Music Sales, Performances Gender Male Date of Birth September 16, 1979 Age 44 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, Musician, Singer, Songwriter

Flo Rida, born Tramar Lacel Dillard, is an American rapper with a net worth of $50 million. He gained prominence with his debut album "Mail on Sunday," which featured the chart-topping single "Low" with T-Pain, breaking the record for digital download sales at the time of its release. Since then, the rapper has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists.

Flo Rida attends iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2023 at Little Caesars Arena | Photo by Scott Legato | Getty Images

Flo Rida's primary sources of income include music sales, concert performances, and endorsements. After his breakthrough single catapulted him to stardom, subsequent albums continued to generate substantial revenue through record sales and streaming platforms. Furthermore, his energetic stage presence has made him a sought-after performer for concerts and events.

Flo Rida performs in the crowd | Photo by Aaron J. Thornton | Getty Images

Flo Rida's career

As a teenager, Flo Rida began touring with 2 Live Crew's Fresh Kid Ice, and he quickly made a name for himself by appearing on DJ Khaled's mixtapes. Collaborating with renowned artists such as Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Trina, and Dre, the rapper signed with Poe Boy Records and released his album "Mail on Sunday" in 2008. The lead single, "Low," skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

His subsequent albums, including "R.O.O.T.S." and "Wild Ones," featured hits like "Round," "Whistle," and "Good Feeling." Released in 2010, his third album, "Only 1 Flo, Pt. 1," showcased collaborations with dance music star David Guetta. The single "Why You Up In Here" featured Ludacris, Gucci Mane, and Git Fresh.

In 2014, he collaborated with Sage the Gemini on the hit "G.D.F.R.," marking his tenth top 10 hit in the United States. The 2015 EP "My House" produced successful singles, including "I Don't Like It, I Love It" with Robin Thicke. The title track, "My House," reached international success, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 2016.

Later, Flo Rida released singles like "Dirty Mind," "Who Did You Love," and "Hello Friday." In 2022, he ventured into country rap with singles "High Heels" featuring Walker Hayes and "No Bad Days" featuring Jimmie Allen. He also made a memorable appearance at WWE's WrestleMania XXVIII and performed at events like the Q102 Springle Ball Concert and America's Got Talent.

Flo Rida's business ventures

In 2009, Flo Rida started his own management company, Strong Arm Productions, with longtime friend and manager Lee 'Freezy' Prince. The following year, he established his record label, International Music Group.

Moreover, his endorsement deal with Celsius energy drink, though entangled in a legal dispute, resulted in a significant financial win for Flo Rida, with the jury ordering Celsius to pay him $82.6 million in damages.

Instagram 923K Following Twitter 4.6K Following Facebook 15 Million Followers

Flo Rida was born on September 16, 1979, in Miami Gardens, Florida. His family members were involved in gospel groups and rap circles, exposing the rapper to music at an early age. Flo Rida has dated several women in the past, including Melyssa Ford, Eva Marcille, Brandy Norwood, Brenda Song, and Phoenix White.

Celsius Lawsuit

In 2021, Flo Rida took Celsius, the energy drink company, to court over a contract dispute. The rapper claimed that the contract promised him certain bonuses and stock options based on the drink's sales, but the terms were unclear. He argued that he wasn't given enough information about Celsius' financial performance to know if the sales milestones were achieved. In January 2023, a jury ruled in Flo Rida's favor, ordering Celsius to pay him a substantial $82.6 million in damages.

Flo Rida's awards

- International Dance Music Awards 2013: Best Rap/Hip-Hop Dance Track ("Wild Ones")

- People's Choice Awards 2009: Favorite Hip-Hop Song ("Low" with T-Pain)

- NT Indigenous Music Awards 2009: Single Release of the Year ("Running Back" with Jessica Mauboy)

- APRA Awards 2009: Urban Work of the Year ("Running Back" with Jessica Mauboy)

- ARIA Music Awards 2009: Highest Selling Single ("Running Back" with Jessica Mauboy)

- Teen Choice Awards 2008: Choice Hook-Up ("Low" with T-Pain)

What is Flo Rida's net worth?

As of 2023, Flo Rida's net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

What contributed to Flo Rida's financial success?

Flo Rida's financial success is attributed to his successful music career, lucrative endorsement deals, and entrepreneurial ventures.

What was the outcome of the Celsius lawsuit?

In 2023, Flo Rida won the Celsius lawsuit, with the jury ordering Celsius to pay him $82.6 million in damages.

