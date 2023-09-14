Name Ewan Gordon McGregor Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting, voice acting, endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth March 31, 1971 Age 52 years old Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, screenwriter, producer, singer, voice actor

Rising from his beginnings as a young stagehand in Scotland to a globally recognized actor, "Star Wars" actor Ewan McGregor has raked in a $25 million net worth. Born on March 31, 1971, in Perth, Scotland, McGregor attended drama and music school in London alongside Daniel Craig, but left before graduation to play a part in the TV series "Lipstick on Your Collar." Having worked with Danny Boyle in "Shallow Grave" he got a breakthrough role in the director's critically acclaimed film "Trainspotting." Further success and global fame followed his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" prequels, and McGregor's versatility was seen in films like "Moulin Rouge!" and "Big Fish." He also ventured into direction with "American Pastoral" and reprised his role in the sequel, "T2 Trainspotting." In recent years, McGregor has continued to shine in projects like "Dr. Sleep" and "Birds of Prey" and returned as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own Disney+ series.

McGregor primarily earns most of his revenue from acting gigs in major TV shows and movie franchises. Additionally, he has inked endorsement deals to capitalize on his fame and popularity.

McGregor's career skyrocketed with "Trainspotting," a film that not only earned critical acclaim but also grossed $72 million on a budget of under $2 million. His pivotal role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, starting with "The Phantom Menace" in 1999, added to his financial prosperity, with the trilogy collectively earning over $2.5 billion at the box office.

While Ewan McGregor is primarily known for his acting chops, he ventured into direction with "American Pastoral" in 2016, and starred in it at the same time.

Real estate and total assets

In 2002, McGregor and his then-wife purchased a property in Los Angeles for approximately $1.9 million, and it served as their family home. But McGregor faced the possibility of losing a substantial portion of this asset when the couple parted ways. Later, McGregor bought another home in Topanga Canyon with his new partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan McGregor went through a highly public divorce with his former wife, Eve Mavrakis in August 2020 after a 22-year marriage. Eve received a $6.6 million home, jewelry, a $500,000 bank account, and five cars and is entitled to a share of Ewan's royalties from movies including "Star Wars" films. Ewan pays $15,000 monthly in child support and $36,000 monthly in spousal support, totaling $51,000 per month. To meet these obligations, Ewan needs an annual pre-tax income of approximately $1.2 million.

Throughout his career, Ewan McGregor has received critical acclaim and accolades for his acting prowess. He has won an Emmy for his titular role in the series 'Halston,' and a Golden Globe Award for his role in "Moulin Rouge!" apart from nominations and awards for various other performances.

What is Ewan McGregor's net worth?

Ewan McGregor's net worth is estimated to be $25 million.

Is Ewan McGregor a billionaire?

No, he hasn't entered the billionaires club.

What is Ewan McGregor's most famous role?

Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first three "Star Wars" prequels.

