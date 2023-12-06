Name David Cross Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting, Stand-up comedy, and Film production & direction Gender Male Date of Birth April 4, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer, Presenter, Voice actor, Film producer, Comedian, Singer, and Film director

David Cross, the renowned American actor, writer, director, producer, and stand-up comedian, has accumulated a net worth of $10 million through his career in the entertainment industry. Known for his roles in "Arrested Development" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David," he has made significant contributions to both television and film.

David Cross | Photo by Gabriel Olsen | Getty Images

Cross' income mainly comes from his career in acting, and stand-up comedy, and his involvement in writing, directing, and producing various projects. He has produced various box-office hits and has worked in multiple critically acclaimed films.

David Cross' career

At the age of 17, Cross began performing stand-up comedy. Immediately after graduating from high school, he moved to New York City. At Boston's Emerson College, he joined the sketch comedy group This is Pathetic. In the early '90s, he co-founded the sketch comedy group Cross Comedy.

In 1994, after performing at Un-Cabaret in Los Angeles, radio performer Joe Frank enlisted him for his radio shows "The Last Run" and "A Hearing." In 1999, his stand-up career reached new heights with the one-hour HBO comedy special "The Pride Is Back," which was followed by the tour documentary "Let America Laugh" in 2003.

In 1992, Cross' television career kicked off when he was hired to write for "The Ben Stiller Show." Collaborating with fellow writer Bob Odenkirk, the duo went on to create the critically acclaimed "Mr. Show with Bob and David," airing 30 episodes on HBO. In 2015, the duo came together for the Netflix series "W/ Bob & David."

During the '90s, Cross appeared in films such as "The Truth About Cats & Dogs," "The Cable Guy," and "Men in Black." His most famous works include "The Drew Carey Show," "NewsRadio," and "Space Ghost Coast to Coast."

In 2003, he took on the iconic role of Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development," which ran for 84 episodes over five seasons and earned him a Primetime Emmy award. In 2006, Cross co-created the animated series "Freak Show." Four years later, he developed the IFC series "The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret."

He also voiced many characters in the successful "Kung Fu Panda" series. He went on to appear in "Modern Family," "The Heart, She Holler," and "Goliath." Most recently, he starred as Jerry Wexler in National Geographic's "Genius."

In 2012, Cross married actress Amber Tamblyn, and they have a daughter together. The producer identifies as an atheist and aligns politically as a "Socialist Democrat".

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross | Mike Pont | Getty Images

- Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for "The Ben Stiller Show" (1993)

- Gold Derby Award for Ensemble of the Year for "Arrested Development" (2006)

- Grammy Awards: Nominations for Best Comedy Album for "Shut Up You Fucking Baby!" (2004) and "…America…Great…" (2017)

- DVD Exclusive Award for Best Voice Performance – Male for "Halo 2" (2005)

- Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for "Kung Fu Panda 2" (2012)

How much is David Cross worth?

David Cross’ net worth is estimated to be $10 Million.

How old is David Cross?

David Cross is 59 years old.

