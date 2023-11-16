What Is 'Counting Cars' Star Danny Koker's Net Worth?
Danny Koker's net worth
Danny Koker, also known as "The Count," is a renowned American car restorer, reality TV star, and musician. With a diverse career that spans from music to automotive customization, he has amassed a significant net worth of $13 million. Residing in Las Vegas, Nevada, he has established himself as the premier choice for top-tier custom car alterations and restorations, regardless of the vehicle's type or scale. Koker maintains a distinctive and discerning perspective on automotive aesthetics.
What are Danny Koker's sources of income?
Koker is the owner of Count's Kustoms, a renowned automobile shop that specializes in customizing and decorating vehicles. He's also gained fame as the star of the long-running History Channel reality show "Counting Cars." He has made appearances on the reality TV series "Pawn Stars" as a car and motorcycle expert.
@DannyCountKoker and @MackDaddyLV talk about their upcoming trip to the Detroit Autorama where they will also be viewing a trailer for Keith Famie’s documentary about Detroit and its history of hot rods! Come check it out February 26 @HotRodShows #countskustoms #detroit pic.twitter.com/uETetOBNAi— Count's Kustoms (@CountsKustoms) February 16, 2023
Danny Koker's career highlights
From his early days belting out gospel tunes alongside his family to hosting "Saturday Fright at the Movies" as the suave "Count Cool Rider," his eclectic journey has been nothing short of thrilling. However, it was his venture into the realm of custom cars with Count's Kustoms that truly put him on the map. With a penchant for preserving the classics, he's amassed a jaw-dropping collection of over fifty timeless automobiles and motorcycles. Becoming a household name through his appearances on "Pawn Stars" as the go-to car and motorcycle expert, Koker didn't stop there. The roaring success of his show "Counting Cars" has further solidified his status as the ultimate maestro of automotive artistry.
Danny Koker's earnings and business ventures
For his role on "Counting Cars," Koker receives a substantial salary of approximately $100,000 per episode. The show runs for several seasons, providing him with a consistent source of income.
Besides Count's Kustoms, Koker has ventured into other businesses in Las Vegas. He owns Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar and Grill, a popular entertainment venue, and Count's Tattoo Company, a tattoo studio located in the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. His musical pursuits include leading the band Count's 77, which gained recognition for the hit song "Summer of '77."
@DannyCountKoker loves making appearances at events all around the country. From races to art unveilings, where will we see him at next? #history #lasvegas #countskustoms #countingcars #dannykoker #thecount pic.twitter.com/hhFRxKWDVC— Count's Kustoms (@CountsKustoms) February 4, 2023
Danny Koker's assets
Koker owns stunning residences in Cleveland, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and several other locations. With a fleet numbering over 58 cars, the reality show star's collection boasts an array of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, and other distinctive automobiles. One can find the iconic 1932 Ford Roadster, the elegant 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham, and the revered 1999 Shelby Series 1 in his garage.
Danny Koker's Social Media Following
|5,913 Followers
|140.5K Followers
|12K Followers
|YouTube
|139K Subscribers
Danny Koker's personal life
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Koker's childhood revolved around a delightful blend of Ford factory tales and showbiz glitz. With a wrench in one hand and a mic in the other, he mastered the art of both revving engines and soul-stirring melodies. Koker is married to Korie, and the couple has been together since 2015. While he may not have received traditional awards, his popularity on "Counting Cars" and contributions to the world of custom cars and motorcycles have earned him a dedicated fan base and a strong reputation in the automotive industry.
FAQs
What is the net worth of Danny Koker?
Danny Koker's net worth is estimated to be $13 million.
Does Danny still own Count's Kustoms?
Yes, he is the owner of Count's Kustoms.
What did Danny do before Counting Cars?
Danny Koker appeared as a character called Count Cool Rider on a local Vegas television channel that was owned by his family.
