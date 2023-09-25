Name Cynthia Ellen Nixon Net Worth $25 Million Salary $1 Million Per Episode Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting Gender Female Date of Birth April 9, 1966 Age 57 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Cynthia Nixon, born on April 9, 1966, in Manhattan, New York City, is a multi-talented individual known for her acting, activism, and political accomplishments. She has significantly impacted the television entertainment industry with her talent. Her acting career spans over four decades, and she gained widespread recognition for her role as Miranda Hobbes in the iconic TV series "Sex and the City". The series ran from 1998 to 2004 and later led to two successful film adaptations. Cynthia Nixon has an estimated net worth of $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: What Is Reggae Star Shaggy's Net Worth?

Cynthia Nixon | Getty Images | Photo by J. Quinton

Cynthia Nixon's earnings have been substantial, primarily stemming from her acting career. She earned $3 million for the first "Sex and the City" film, along with $4 million for the second installment. In 2021, for the revival miniseries, she and her co-stars received $1 million per episode. Additionally, her 2017 income reached $1.3 million, including salary, capital gains, residuals, and investments. Her S Corp, Fickle Mermaid, played a significant role in managing her finances, with Nixon drawing $400,000 in income from it, and it received over $1 million in payments that year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That... (@justlikethatmax)

Also Read: What Is 'Mr. Big' Chris Noth's Net Worth?

Cynthia Nixon's versatility shines beyond television, with notable film appearances in "Amadeus," "Warm Springs," and "A Quiet Passion." Cynthia's stage presence is equally impressive, earning her Tony Awards nominations and victories. In addition to her artistic pursuits, Cynthia delved into politics by running for governor of New York in 2018. Her career is marked by critical acclaim, awards, and an enduring influence on both entertainment and public discourse.

Also Read: What is NBA Legend Tony Parker's Net Worth?

In addition to her net worth, Cynthia Nixon owns valuable real estate properties in New York City. In 2012, she and her spouse, Christine Marinoni, purchased a 2,500-square-foot apartment for $3.25 million. They also co-own a two-bedroom apartment in the East Village. In June 2021, Cynthia Nixon made a significant real estate investment, acquiring a 5,000-square-foot townhouse in New York City for $4.4 million, further diversifying her assets.

Instagram 1.2 million followers Twitter 246.1K followers Facebook 33K followers

In her personal life, Cynthia Nixon has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. She identifies as bisexual and has been involved in activism related to gender and sexual orientation. She has experienced personal challenges, including a battle with breast cancer, which she later used as an opportunity to raise awareness and advocate for cancer research. Cynthia's family life includes her relationship with Christine Marinoni, whom she married in 2012, and their children, including Samuel, who is transgender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Nixon (@cynthiaenixon)

Primetime Emmy Awards

- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "Sex and the City" (2004).

- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2008). Golden Globe Awards (Nominations)

- Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Sex and the City."

- Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Warm Springs."

- Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Ratched." Grammy Award

- Best Spoken Word Album for "An Inconvenient Truth." Screen Actors Guild Awards

- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (Won twice) for "Sex and the City," and more.

Additionally, Cynthia has been recognized for her activism and advocacy work, receiving awards related to LGBTQ+ rights and cancer awareness.

What is Cynthia Nixon's net worth?

Cynthia Nixon has a net worth of $25 million.

Who is Cynthia Nixon married to?

Cynthia Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni.

Did Cynthia Nixon direct "And Just Like That"?

Nixon directed episode six of HBO's "And Just Like That" season one and the whole of season 2.

More from MARKETREALIST

Multi-Billionaire Media Baron Rupert Murdoch Is Retiring; What is His Net Worth?

What Is Comedian Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth?