Name Clive Owen Net Worth $30 million Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Male Date of Birth October 3, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Film Producer

Also Read: From "Underworld" to "Total Recall": The Cinematic Journey That Built Len Wiseman's Net Worth

Clive Owen is a celebrated English actor renowned for his compelling performances in both television and film. With a diverse portfolio spanning over decades, he has showcased his versatility and talent in various roles, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. While his net worth stands at an impressive $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, his career has been marked by a string of successful projects and performances.

Clive Owen attends the premiere of FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story" | Kevin Winter | Getty Images

Clive Owen primarily earns his income through acting engagements, including roles in television series, movies, and stage plays. His notable appearances in both Hollywood and British productions have contributed significantly to his financial success. Additionally, he has likely garnered income from endorsements and other television appearances.

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Marisa Tomei's Net Worth?

Clive Owen (R) and Scott Hicks (L) attend the Australians In Film screening of "The Boys Are Back" | Noel Vasquez | Getty Images

Clive Owen's career highlights

Also Read: What Is Billionaire Businessman Jim Walton’s Net Worth?

Clive Owen's illustrious career spans film, television, and stage, showcasing his remarkable versatility and profound acting abilities. Making his mark in the early '90s with television hits like "Chancer," Owen swiftly transitioned to the silver screen, delivering captivating performances in a range of genres. From the intense drama of "Croupier" and the acclaimed "Closer" which earned him an Academy Award nomination to the thrilling action in "Children of Men" and "Shoot 'Em Up," he has demonstrated his prowess in various roles. Additionally, his television work, including the acclaimed "Hemingway & Gellhorn" and the compelling series "The Knick," has solidified his status as a multifaceted actor. Owen's stage presence has also been formidable with notable performances in productions like "Closer" and "M. Butterfly," showcasing his ability to captivate audiences both on and off-screen. With a diverse portfolio of roles across multiple mediums, Owen has solidified his position as a respected and accomplished figure in the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clive Owen (@cliveowenofficial)

Clive Owen's salary and endorsements

Although Clive Owen's exact salary remains undisclosed, it is apparent that his consistent presence in high-profile films and television series has contributed substantially to his overall wealth. Owen has associated himself with several prominent brands, including Burger King, BVLGARI, Lancôme, and Three Olives Vodka, demonstrating his appeal and influence across different industries. His partnerships with these reputable companies reflect his status as a distinguished and sought-after figure in the world of entertainment and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxuria Fragrance (@luxuriafragrance)

Clive Owen has maintained a relatively low profile in his personal life, focusing on his acting career and keeping his personal affairs private. He has been married to Sarah-Jane Fenton since 1995, and the couple has two children together. Outside of his acting endeavors, Owen is known for his support of Liverpool FC and his involvement in the documentary series "Being: Liverpool." Clive Owen does not have an active presence on social media platforms.

Clive Owen and Sarah-Jane Fenton during "Closer" London Premiere | Ferdaus Shamim | Getty Images

Clive Owen has received several prestigious awards and nominations throughout his career for his outstanding contributions to the world of acting. Some of his notable awards and categories include:

- Academy Award Nomination for Best Supporting Actor - "Closer" (2005)

- Golden Globe Nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - "The Knick" (2015)

- Primetime Emmy Award Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - "Hemingway & Gellhorn" (2013)

- Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries - "The Knick" (2015)

- BAFTA Television Award for Best Actor - "Chancer" (1991)

- Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor - "Closer" (2005)

- Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television - "Hemingway & Gellhorn" (2013)

How much is Clive Owen worth?

Clive Owen’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million as of October 2023.

Why wasn't Clive Owen James Bond?

He was denied the rumored offer for the role of James Bond after demanding box office profit points in his contract.

Has Clive Owen been nominated for an Oscar?

Clive Owen has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the movie "Closer."

More from MARKETREALIST

Rapper Shwayze is Set to Make a Much Awaited Comeback in 2024; Here's His Net Worth

What Is LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman's Net Worth?