Chris O'Donnell, born on June 26, 1970, in Winnetka, Illinois, is an accomplished American actor known for his roles in both blockbuster films and successful television series. According to Celebrity Net Worth, O'Donnell has an estimated net worth of $25 million and has solidified his position in the entertainment industry through a varied career that spans decades.

Actor Chris O'Donnell attends "NCIS: Los Angeles" at AOL Studios In New York | Adela Loconte | Getty Images

Primarily, O'Donnell's income stems from his acting roles, endorsements, and appearances on television shows. His breakthrough in the industry came with his notable performances in films like "Scent of a Woman" and the "Batman" franchise. Later, he garnered significant success with his role as NCIS Special Agent G. Callen in the long-running television series "NCIS: Los Angeles."

George Clooney, Alicia Silverstone, and Chris O'Donnell attend the 1997 NATO/ShoWest Convention | Vinnie Zuffante | Getty Images

Chris O'Donnell's career highlights

Chris O'Donnell's illustrious career in the entertainment industry spans decades, characterized by a diverse portfolio of roles in both blockbuster films and successful television series. With his breakthrough performance in the critically acclaimed "Scent of a Woman" and his portrayal of the iconic character Robin in the "Batman" franchise, O'Donnell established himself as a versatile and talented actor. Despite facing challenges following the commercial disappointment of "Batman & Robin," he successfully transitioned into television, securing a significant role in the long-running series "NCIS: Los Angeles." O'Donnell's resilience, adaptability, and enduring presence in the industry have solidified his status as a respected and influential figure in Hollywood.

Throughout his extensive career, Chris O'Donnell has amassed a substantial income, primarily through his notable role as NCIS Special Agent G. Callen in the long-running television series, "NCIS: Los Angeles." Initially earning $150,000 per episode alongside his co-star LL Cool J during the early seasons, his compensation witnessed an upward trajectory, reaching approximately $350,000 per episode, factoring in backend points and bonuses. While O'Donnell is primarily recognized for his acting career, there is limited information on significant business ventures or entrepreneurial activities associated with him.

Alongside his successful acting career, Chris O'Donnell has ventured into the realm of real estate, notably with a property in Pacific Palisades, California. In 2008, reports surfaced of his intention to sell a sprawling residence for $5.395 million, showcasing a spacious 5,191 square feet expanse complemented by a lush backyard and a well-appointed pool. Notably, O'Donnell initially purchased this property in 2000 for $2.95 million, indicating a prudent investment choice aligned with his aspirations of providing an expansive and comfortable living space for his growing family. His ventures in the realm of real estate demonstrate a keen eye for valuable properties and strategic investment decisions.

Chris O'Donnell and wife Caroline Fentress | Jeff Kravitz | Getty Images

Chris O'Donnell leads a relatively private personal life. In 1997, he married Caroline Fentress, with whom he shares five children. They reside in Los Angeles and follow the Roman Catholic faith.

What is Chris O'Donnell's net worth?

Chris O'Donnell's net worth is estimated to be $25 million as of October 2023.

What is Chris O'Donnell's most notable role?

Chris O'Donnell is widely recognized for his role as NCIS Special Agent G. Callen in the long-running television series "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Are Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J friends?

LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell have been close friends ever since the series "NCIS: Los Angeles" began back in 2009.

