Name Christopher Walton Cooper Net Worth $6 Million Sources of income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth July 9, 1951 Age 72 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Also Read: Mookie Betts Is The Highest-Paid Second Baseman in MLB History: A Look At His Rising Net Worth

Chris Cooper, a versatile American actor, director, and producer, has carved a remarkable niche in the entertainment industry. With a net worth of $6 million as of December 2023 (per Celebrity Net Worth), Cooper's journey is marked by outstanding performances that have earned him accolades and recognition. From winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his role in "Adaptation" to a Tony nomination for his Broadway performances, Cooper's career reflects his dedication and talent.

Chris Cooper attends the "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" premiere | Amy Sussman | Getty Images

Chris Cooper's primary sources of income stem from his involvement in the entertainment industry. As an actor, director, and producer, he earns from film projects, television appearances, and theatrical performances.

Also Read: What Is Twilight Series Author Stephanie Meyer's Net Worth?

Chris Cooper, winner of Best Supporting Actor in "Adaptation" | SGranitz | Getty Images

Chris Cooper's career highlights

Also Read: From 'Harry Potter' to 'Oppenheimer': How Rich Is Oscar-Winning Actor Gary Oldman?

Chris Cooper's career in showbiz is like a blockbuster movie filled with exciting roles and unforgettable performances. He kicked off his journey with appearances in soap operas like "All My Children" and "Another World" in the 1980s. Soon, he made his big-screen debut in the 1987 film "Matewan." Over the years, Cooper starred in various films and TV series, showcasing his acting prowess. From the CBS miniseries, "Lonesome Dove" in 1989 to the film adaptation of John Grisham's "A Time to Kill" in 1996, and the critically acclaimed "American Beauty" in 1999, his career gained momentum. Cooper's versatile talent was recognized with awards for his role in "Adaptation" in 2002. He continued to shine in movies like "The Bourne Identity," "The Patriot," and "Cars 3." Recently, he graced the screen in the Fred Rogers' biopic "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and the second season of "Homecoming."

Earnings and ventures

Cooper's earnings are influenced by the success of his projects, which include a diverse range of films, TV series, and theatrical productions. Chris Cooper has not ventured into significant business endeavors outside the realm of the entertainment industry, focusing primarily on his acting, directing, and producing career.

Actors Sienna Miller, Ben Affleck, Chris Messina, Elle Fanning, and Chris Cooper attend the "Live By Night" special screening | Gary Gershoff | Getty Images

Cooper's financial portfolio boasts a well-rounded mix of assets, providing insight into his strategic approach to wealth management. With a primary residence valued at $2.5 million, his real estate holdings indicate a thoughtful investment in properties. These include a Massachusetts estate and commercial properties in New York City and Los Angeles, reflecting not only financial prudence but also a keen interest in architecture and design. Complementing this, his investment portfolio stands at $1.8 million, showcasing a balanced approach to financial growth. Additionally, other assets, such as vehicles and artwork, contribute an additional $1.2 million to his overall financial standing. Collectively, Chris Cooper's total assets amount to an impressive $5.5 million, affirming his commitment to a diversified and well-managed financial foundation.

Chris Cooper's personal life is marked by significant events and challenges. He met Marianne Leone in 1979, and they married in 1983. Their son, Jesse, born prematurely, faced health challenges. Cooper has spoken fondly of the impact Jesse had on his life. Tragically, Jesse passed away in 2005, leading to the establishment of the Jesse Cooper Foundation in his memory. Cooper and Leone have also been advocates for animal rescue, having adopted numerous dogs.

Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone during Gala Salute | Jason Kempin | Getty Images

- Academy Awards won for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Adaptation" (2003)

- Golden Globe Awards won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "Adaptation" (2003)

Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

- Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture for "American Beauty" (2000)

- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Adaptation" (2003)

- Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Seabiscuit" (2003)

Primetime Emmy Awards Nomination

- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for "My House in Umbria" (2003)

Satellite Awards Nomination

- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "Capote" (2005)

Independent Spirit Awards Nomination

- Best Male Lead for "Lone Star" (1996)

AARP Movies for Grown-Ups Awards

- Best Actor for "Breach" (2008)

- Best Supporting Actor for "August: Osage County" (2014)

Honored with a Capri Lifetime Achievement Award (2013)

San Francisco International Film Festival won Peter J. Owens Award (2004)

Austin Film Festival winner for Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award (2015)

What is Chris Cooper's net worth?

As of December 2023, Cooper has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

What is Chris Cooper's most notable award?

Chris Cooper won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for "Adaptation" in 2003.

How did Chris Cooper start his acting career?

Chris Cooper began his acting career with soap operas like "All My Children" and "Another World" in the 1980s before transitioning to films with "Matewan" in 1987.

More from MARKETREALIST

Elissa Is One of the Best-Known Artists in the Arab World; What Is Her Net Worth?

What Is Football Legend Ronaldo Nazario's Net Worth?