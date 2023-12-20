Name Brett Goldstein Net Worth $5 Million Sources of income Acting, Comedy, Production, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth July 17, 1980 Age 43 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Writer, Producer

Brett Goldstein, an English actor, comedian, writer, producer, and podcaster, boasts a net worth of $5 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. His breakthrough came with the Emmy-winning role as Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," where he also serves as a writer and co-producer. His multifaceted career spans various acting roles, writing credits, and successful ventures.

Brett Goldstein attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television | Emma McIntyre | Getty Images

Brett Goldstein's income primarily stems from his diverse talents. His acting roles, especially as Roy Kent in "Ted Lasso," contribute significantly. He is the co-creator, writer, and producer of the AMC science-fiction anthology series "Soulmates", which adds to his earnings. Goldstein's podcast, "Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein", also contributes to his income streams.

Brett Goldstein, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" | Frazer Harrison | Getty Images

Brett Goldstein's career highlights

Brett Goldstein's journey in the entertainment world is a blend of diverse roles and creative ventures. From his early days with the short film "Section Eight" in 2003 to feature films like "Wish You Were Here" (2005) and "Slave" (2009), Goldstein established himself as a versatile actor and writer. His television debut on "The Bill" in 2009 paved the way for impactful roles in series such as "Derek" (2012-2014), "Drifters" (2013-2016), and "Uncle" (2014-2017). Goldstein's comedic prowess shone in the mockumentary series, "Hoff the Record" (2015-2016), and he took on diverse projects, including the lead role in "SuperBob" (2015) and guest appearances on "Catherine Tate's Nan." The later years brought new dimensions to his career with ventures like "Ted Lasso," earning him acclaim and awards, and the co-creation of "Soulmates" (2020).

Earnings and endorsements

Goldstein's involvement in high-profile projects like "Ted Lasso" and his multiyear overall development deal with Warner Bros. Television undoubtedly contributes substantially to his earnings. In early 2022, Brett Goldstein signed a "multiyear overall development deal" with Warner Bros. Television, indicating his foray into creating and producing new content. While the specific projects under this deal are not detailed, such agreements often involve lucrative opportunities, hinting at additional income sources.

Brett Goldstein is in a relationship with British comedian Beth Rylance. His fondness for the Muppets is noteworthy, with a stated goal to work with them. During a fundraising event for Parkinson's U.K., Goldstein performed a six-minute rendition of "The Muppet Christmas Carol," garnering over 150,000 views on YouTube at the time.

- Primetime Emmy Award (2020) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series, "Ted Lasso"

- Critics' Choice Television Award (2020) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy series, "Ted Lasso"

- British Independent Film Award (2016) for Best Supporting Actor in the movie, "Adult Life Skills"

- Pena de Prata (2021) for best supporting actor in a comedy series "Ted Lasso"

- Won the Writers Guild of America Award (2021) for comedy series and new series "Ted Lasso"

- FilmQuest (2015) for best screenplay "SuperBob"

- Broadcast Film Critics Association Award recognition for "Ted Lasso"

- Hollywood Critics Association Television Award, acknowledgment for "Ted Lasso"

- International Online Cinema Award recognition for "Ted Lasso"

- Online Film & Television Association Award recognition for "Ted Lasso"

- Gold Derby Award nominated for "Ted Lasso"

