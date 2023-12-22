Name Barbara Hendricks Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Concerts, Opera, Jazz, Film Gender Female Date of Birth November 20, 1948 Age 75 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor

Barbara Hendricks, the acclaimed American operatic soprano and concert singer, possesses a net worth of $5 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Born on November 20, 1948, in Stephens, Arkansas, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the world of classical music and beyond. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Juilliard School of Music, Hendricks embarked on a career that not only showcased her exceptional vocal talents but also demonstrated her versatility across various genres, including jazz and film. In 1987, she became a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Barbara Hendricks derives her income from diverse sources, primarily stemming from her illustrious music career. Her performances in operas, concerts, and jazz festivals contribute significantly to her earnings. Furthermore, her foray into the film industry, with notable appearances in productions like "La bohème" and "Disengagement" adds another dimension to her income streams. The creation of the label, Arte Verum in 2006 reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and an additional source of financial success.

Mathias Algotsson, Barbara Hendricks, and Ulf Enfglund perform on stage during Festival Internacional de Jazz de Barcelona | Jordi Vidal | Getty Images

Career highlights

Hendricks made her professional operatic debut in 1974, captivating audiences with her performances in renowned venues such as the Opera National de Paris, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, La Scala, and the Metropolitan Opera. Barbara's move to Europe in 1977 marked a significant chapter, where she continued to enchant listeners with her operatic talent. Beyond the classical world, she explored jazz, making her debut at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1994. Notably, she created the role of Angel in Peter Eotvos' opera "Angels in America" in 2004, showcasing her adaptability across different genres. Her humanitarian endeavors are as noteworthy as her musical achievements with Hendricks actively supporting refugees and establishing foundations dedicated to peace and education.

Earnings and involvements

Barbara Hendricks' income is predominantly driven by her engagements in the world's most renowned opera houses, concert halls, and jazz festivals. Her contributions to various musical genres have not only earned her critical acclaim but have also translated into financial success. Barbara Hendricks ventured into the business side of the music industry by establishing the label Arte Verum in 2006. This entrepreneurial pursuit not only showcases her commitment to artistic expression but also serves as a strategic business move, potentially diversifying her revenue streams beyond live performances.

Barbara Hendricks' personal life is marked by not only her musical achievements but also her commitment to humanitarian causes. As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador since 1987, she has actively supported refugees and played a crucial role in the Foundation for the Refugee Education Trust. Additionally, her establishment of the Barbara Hendricks Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation in 1998 reflects her dedication to fostering positive change.

Syria’s war is 8 years old. Millions of Syrians, like those I met in Thessaloniki, who have left their home to find safety still need our help.

Support @Refugees today to help those rebuilding their lives. #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/3tKBAASJej — Barbara Hendricks (@BH_officiel) March 15, 2019

Barbara Hendricks' outstanding contributions to music and humanitarian efforts have garnered her numerous awards and recognitions. Some of the notable honors include:

- Commandeur of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres

- Chevalier of the Legion d'honneur

- Prince of Asturias Award for the Arts

- Lions Club International Award

What is Barbara Hendricks' net worth?

As of December 2023, Hendricks has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

What is Barbara Hendricks' primary source of income?

Hendricks' primary sources of income include her performances in operas, concerts, jazz festivals, and her entrepreneurial venture, the label Arte Verum.

When did Barbara Hendricks make her professional operatic debut?

Barbara made her professional operatic debut in 1974.

How has Barbara contributed to humanitarian causes?

Barbara has been a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador since 1987 and actively supports refugees through various initiatives, including the Foundation for the Refugee Education Trust.

