Name Bahaa Hariri Net Worth $2.1 Billion Sources of Income Real estate, investments Gender Male Date of Birth April 26, 1966 Age 57 years Nationality Lebanon, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Profession Businessman and Investor

Bahaa Hariri, a renowned Lebanese billionaire, boasts a substantial net worth of $2.1 billion as per Forbes. Born into wealth as the eldest son of the late Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, he was ranked number 1434 on Forbes 2023 billionaires list. Bahaa's journey took an interesting turn when he left the family business, Saudi Oger, Ltd., in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bahaa Hariri (@bahaarafikhariri)

Bahaa's wealth primarily stems from real estate and investments. After leaving Saudi Oger, he founded Horizon Group, a real estate holding company, in 2002. His influence extends to Jordan, where he collaborated with the Jordanian government to develop a new project, the Al-Abdali Project, in downtown Amman. He also holds a majority stake in Globe Express Services, a logistics company with a global presence in over 100 countries.

Bahaa currently serves as a member of the board of trustees of Rafic B. Hariri Institute for Computing and Computational Science & Engineering at Boston University. In 2011, he inaugurated the Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East at the Atlantic Council. In 2017, he opened the "ABC Verdun," a shopping mall in Beirut.

It is important that we speak out about what is going on in #Lebanon. I want to use my voice and energy to push for #change in #Beirut. @AJEnglish pic.twitter.com/lMVjOyH7Ce — Bahaa Rafik Hariri (@bahaa_hariri_) August 19, 2020

Bahaa was born on April 26, 1966, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He studied at Boston University, graduating with a master's degree in business administration. He has one brother, Saad Hariri, two half-brothers, Ayman Hariri and Fahd Hariri, and a half-sister, Hind Hariri. His family is known for navigating the political crisis in Lebanon as one of the country's top dynasties, and which also led to the assassination of his father Rafic Hariri. His brother also hit headlines as the country faced a leadership crisis amidst an economic meltdown.

He was previously married to Amar Helal Shahab and Donia Al-Baba, but both his marriages ended in divorce. In 2014, he tied the knot with Hasnaa Abou Sabaa and had two children named Bahiya Hariri and Dana Hariri.

