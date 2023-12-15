Name Andre Kirk Agassi Net Worth $145 Million Sources of income Sports, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth April 29, 1970 Age 53 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Tennis Player

Andre Agassi, the retired American tennis legend, boasts a net worth of $145 million. In his career, Agassi emerged as one of the greatest tennis players in history, achieving a Career Golden Slam and holding the world No. 1 ranking in 1995. Moreover, he is known to have coached Novak Djokovic from May 2017 to March 2018.

Andre Agassi readies during the 1988 LA Tennis Open | Photo by Robert Riger | Getty Images

Agassi's primary sources of income include prize money from tournaments, endorsement deals, and successful business ventures. His earnings during his tennis career placed him among the top earners in the sport. Winning over $30 million in prize money, Agassi claimed the sixth spot in the richest tennis players list. The tennis legend made more than $25 million annually through endorsement deals alone.

Andre Agassi of the USA holds up the trophy after defeating Andrei Medvedev of Ukraine | via Getty Images

Andre Agassi's business ventures and endorsements

Together with his wife, Steffi Graf, Agassi established Agassi Graf Holdings, investing in the nightclub Pure at Caesars Palace. In 2006, the couple collaborated with Kreiss Enterprises to launch the Agassi Graf Collection, a high-end furniture line.

Throughout his career, Agassi was sponsored by various globally renowned brands, including American Express, Mountain Dew, Mazda, Kia Motors, Deutsche Bank, Ebel, Schick, Canon, Twinlab, and Longines. His primary apparel sponsor for the majority of his career was Nike, however, in 2005, Agassi signed with Adidas. By 2013, he rejoined Nike as one of their brand ambassadors.

Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf currently reside in a luxurious mansion in Las Vegas' Summerlin community. In 2001, the couple purchased a $23 million, 10,000-square-foot property in Marin County, California. The residence included features like multiple pools, spas, and a hydrotherapy waterfall. Despite initially listing it for $24.5 million, Agassi accepted $20 million in 2007 from Stuart Peterson, a hedge fund manager from Artis Capital.

Agassi was born on April 29, 1970, in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the age of 13, he was sent to Nick Bollettieri's Tennis Academy in Florida. There, he impressed Bollettieri with his talent and later dropped out of school to pursue a full-time tennis career.

Despite a brief relationship with Barbra Streisand, Agassi found lasting love with fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf, marrying her in 2001. The couple has two children, Jaden and Jaz.

- 1992 Wimbledon: Champion

- 1994 US Open: Champion

- 1995 Australian Open: Champion

- 1999 French Open: Champion

- 1999 US Open: Champion

- 2000 Australian Open: Champion

- 2001 Australian Open: Champion

- 2003 Australian Open: Champion

How much is Andre Agassi worth?

As of 2023, Andre Agassi’s net worth is $145 million.

What is Andre Agassi's most significant achievement in tennis?

Andre Agassi's most significant tennis achievement is winning the Career Golden Slam, becoming one of only two male players to achieve this feat.

What has Agassi been involved in post-retirement?

Post-retirement, Agassi is busy managing the Agassi Graf Collection and is involved with the Andre Agassi Charitable Association.

