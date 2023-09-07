Name Amy Adams Net Worth $60 Million Sources of Income Acting, voice acting, singing, and dancing Gender Female Date of Birth August 20, 1974 Age 49 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, singer, dancer, voice Actor

An Italian-born American actress known for her versatile acting and numerous critically acclaimed roles in both film and television, Amy Adams has earned a $60 million net worth, as per CelebrityNetWorth. Born on August 20, 1974, in Vicenza, Italy, Adams has enjoyed success during her career spanning more than two decades. After starting off as a professional dancer in theatre, Adams transitioned to acting on the stage and made her first appearance on screen with a 1999 mockumentary about "Drop Dead Gorgeous." She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full time, and landed a role in the 2002 hit "Catch Me if You Can."

Amy Adams attends the 71st Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Adams earns her income mainly from acting in films and television series, but she has also been featured in commercials and has inked endorsement deals, to supplement her income.

Adams has left a significant mark in the film industry by contributing to major box office successes such as 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,' which made $872.7 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Marca reports that over the past five years, Amy Adams has consistently earned an annual income ranging between $10 million and $20 million, primarily attributed to her roles in movies and various business ventures.

She also starred in the 'Enchanted' franchise in 2007, and the film amassed an impressive $340 million in box office revenue. In the realm of arthouse cinema, 'American Hustle' achieved notable success, grossing $251.2 million at the box office.

Apart from her acting career, Adams has also been involved in charitable initiatives, such as the #SaveWithStories campaign with Jennifer Garner, demonstrating her commitment to causes beyond showbiz.

She has also secured lucrative endorsements with renowned brands, including Lacoste and Max Mara. Her collaboration with Lacoste involves a fragrance deal, while Max Mara features her as a model for luxury handbags.

Amy Adams keeps her personal life relatively low-key and has been in a relationship with actor Darren Le Gallo since 2001. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aviana, in 2010 and eventually tied the knot in 2015. They reside in Beverly Hills, California, where they maintain a private and peaceful family life.

Amy Adams attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Amy Adams' remarkable talent has earned her numerous accolades throughout her career. This includes Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Junebug," Best Supporting Actress for "Doubt," Best Supporting Actress for "The Fighter," Best Supporting Actress for "The Master," Best Actress for "American Hustle," and Best Actress for "Big Eyes."

She also won the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for "American Hustle," and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for Television for "Sharp Objects."

In addition to these, she was nominated for BAFTA Awards for Best Supporting Actress for "Doubt," and Best Actress for "American Hustle." Adams has also been nominated for multiple Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

What is Amy Adams' net worth?

Amy Adams has a net worth of $60 million.

When was Amy Adams diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis?

Amy Adams was diagnosed with MS in 2014.

Is Amy Adams an Oscar winner?

No, she hasn't won an Academy Award so far.

