Why Are Shoppers Going Gaga Over a $49 Product That Looks Exactly Like a $6,150 Max Mara Coat?

A recent TikTok post by user, Ireland (@irelandcarter_), shared a savvy Kmart shopping hack, introducing a budget-friendly version of Max Mara's renowned teddy longline coat, originally priced at a hefty $6,150. Remarkably, the store's rendition is available for just $49, leaving influencers and fashion enthusiasts astonished.

Image Source: TikTok | @irelandcarter_

Max Mara's luxurious coat, crafted from camel hair on a silk base, boasts a classic camel hue, sleek lining, horizontal welt pockets, and horn buttons. In contrast, Kmart's version is fashioned from polyester, featuring a mid-length design, lapel neck, long sleeves, two front welt pockets, and charming button closures.

Despite material disparities, the store's affordable alternative is garnering significant attention for its accessible yet chic interpretation.

The influencer kicks off the video exclaiming, "My sister just sent me a snapshot of this jacket, and it's ridiculously adorable and super affordable. I'm definitely giving it a try." She proceeds to reveal a money-saving hack, suggesting a visit to Kmart's children's section where the same jacket retails for just $15, available in a variety of colors and sizes.

Ireland tries on the jacket, captivated by its overall fit, and remarks, "I absolutely adore it, and it's incredibly snug."

However, viewers' opinions on the product varied. While some praised it as the comfiest jacket they've encountered, claiming it a replica of the designer one, others remained skeptical, likening its appearance to a bathrobe and questioning its quality.

@jiminsbutter commented, "It’s cute until ur matching with a 12-year-old." @Siouxies wrote, "I used to do this but then I got fat and can't fit anymore." "I've been shopping in the kids' section for years some of my most complimented pieces are from the kids' section," @Bonnie Colless shared.

@Kira commented, "I shop in the kids' section all the time. The only time I have ever been like this is awkward was at a Christmas tree lighting event in my city and the young girl who was like 8 had the same dress on." "Love the second one. The first looks like it's from Best & Less," @Leonie added.

@elbninefour commented, "I get my plain tees from the kids' section in Kmart! Also, they have a cute long sleeve." @Emma chimed in, saying, "Facts I got a puffer vest for $15!!!" "I did this yesterday HAHAHA. Obsessed," @Jamie wrote, sharing her experience. @leamorris776 stated, "I do this all the time. FYI the size 14 kids = size 8 adult, size 16 = 10/12. Also, size 6 kid shoes are size 7 adult."

Another user, @Olivia, commented, "I literally live for Cotton On kids' clothing patterns and colors. I wish they made them in adult sizes!" @Brooklyn's comment read, "Omg I thought I was the only one. Hahaha. I’ve been buying kids jumpers/cardigans for ages now."

The buzz surrounding Kmart's budget-friendly release has ignited a wave of excitement among customers. Moreover, Ireland's money-saving hacks have prompted TikTok users to flock to the store and expand their collection.

For more such content, you can follow Ireland (@irelandcarter_) on TikTok.

