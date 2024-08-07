UPS driver shares the incredible money he makes in a week and now, we want to apply

The full-time driver made people cry out loud for not making as much as him.

Making a decent income in the current economic climate is proving to be a challenge. In the past few years, wages in America have increased at an average rate, while inflation and food costs have soared. However, it seems like some jobs are paying well. Last year, a full-time United Parcel Service (UPS) driver from Oregon inspired millions on social media to consider a job at his company. Skyler Stutzman (@skylerleestutzman) had only shared his weekly paycheck on TikTok.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @skylerleestutzman

In the viral video, Stutzman said he was going to share his weekly pay stub from UPS. While in his uniform and filming in his delivery truck, the creator clarified that he was making the video while on a 30-minute unpaid lunch.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @skylerleestutzman

He further clarified that he wasn't sharing the pay information with any ill intentions. He said that he loved creators who shared their pay to maintain full transparency, so he was doing the same. He then pulled the weekly paystub which showed his name at the top for proof.

The paystub showed that between the 10th to 16th of October (a week), Stutzman earned about $2004.98, before taxes. After taxes and all the deductions, Stutzman took home about $1.313 for the week's work. He shared the breakdown of his salary as well.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @skylerleestutzman

Stutzman showed that the hourly pay rate for him at UPS was about $44. He made overtime and a productivity bonus pay as well. While $1,313 was at the mark of the median pay in the U.S. at the time, several users seemed to be baffled by the $44 hourly pay rate of the UPS driver.

For context, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in July last year, the average hourly earnings of U.S. workers was about $33.

Screenshot from the post | TikTok | @skylerleestutzman

Several users in the comments wished to have a job like Stutzman and expressed their willingness to work for UPS. "Not me applying for UPS and listing Skyler Stutzman as a reference," wrote user @natiscoloringcorner.

"Not me realizing that a UPS driver makes more than I do. 20 years in my field with a degree!" added another user @pomeraniac.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @sunflower_sniper

Witnessing all the commotion in the comments, Stutzman followed up with another video, explaining how long it took for him to become a top-rate driver. In the follow-up, Stutzman said that he started working for UPS at the age of 18 and he worked for 6 years at the warehouse before getting a driver position.

Even after starting as a full-time driver, Stutzman explained that he went through a 4-year wage progression as well, hence, it took him nearly 10 years in total to reach the top rate. He cautioned that new drivers today have their own contracts and wage progression.

Stutzman's clarification was also highlighted by another former UPS driver. "I'm a retired UPS driver I retired at the age of 55 with 35 years in. The money benefits are GREAT. What you don't know, long hours, no family time, and a broken down body. Pros and and ALOT OF CONS!!" user @uncmrretirementguy explained.

