ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians

Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when the guitar turned up in his shop.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the Les Paul guitar (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the Les Paul guitar (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison is usually very shrewd when it comes to negotiating a lower price for an item on "Pawn Stars," but he goes into fanboy mode whenever he comes across a rare guitar that he considers a Holy Grail. These instruments are usually Les Paul guitars, and in a recent episode, Harrison paid $90,000 for one of those, which belonged to the legendary musician's wife, Mary Ford, herself. As soon as his expert Jesse Amoroso confirmed that the item was authentic, the pawn shop boss was determined to add the historical instrument to his collection. 

Screenshot showing a close up of the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing a close up of the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode of the History show, the owner walked into the pawn shop with a huge guitar case. He showed Harrison the guitar and revealed that it belonged to his aunt, Mary Ford. "I got some paperwork that documents a lot of things in the Les Paul history. I'm hoping to sell this today for at least a quarter million dollars for this collection today," he said.

Screenshot showing the guest (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The claim instantly amazed Harrison and his son Cory, who couldn't believe their eyes. "Les Paul's more or less a legend I mean he invented the log which was like the first real electric guitar," Harrison remarked. He added that in the 1950s, Les Paul and his wife had more than a dozen number-one hits, and they sold millions of records. Rick then showed the paperwork to Harrison, which included Paul's signature, a lot of correspondence between him and his manager, and contracts. "All this stuff I'm looking to sell," he said. 

Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

To confirm the collection's authenticity, Harrison then called in his expert authenticator of documents, Drew. As soon as the expert saw the collection, he was pleasantly surprised. "This is without a doubt one of the most amazing collections I have ever seen!" he exclaimed. However, after taking a closer look at the collection, Drew admitted that it was hard to tell if the contracts and the signatures were real. But he acknowledged that all signs point to the collection being authentic, and any musician or collector today would love to own it.  

Harrison then called in Jesse Amoroso of Cowtown Guitars to take a look at the guitar as well. "I can't even believe I'm holding this in my hands. Mary Ford's Les Paul. This is absolutely crazy," the expert said as soon as he held the historical instrument. He shared that Ford was there with Les Paul during his entire career, and she was a singer who could go note-for-note with Paul. "Les Paul, unhappy with this guitar or something like that. He had a pretty tumultuous relationship with Gibson," he added.

Screenshot showing Amoroso looking at the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Amoroso looking at the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Coming to the appraisal, Amoroso estimated that the guitar would be worth about $150,000, given all the documentation it had. "It's an amazing guitar. If Rick buys this guitar, I don't think he's gonna have a problem selling it big," he said in his interview.  As soon as Amoroso left, Harrison got straight to negotiating. In typical fashion, he went extremely low and made an offer of $75,000.

Screenshot showing the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"It's not gonna happen. This is a once-in-a-lifetime. I'll tell you what if you want it I'd take $100,000," Rick said in response. Harrison then went up to $85,000, saying, "That's more than I've ever paid for a guitar!" However, the seller wasn't willing to go that low. Finally, Harrison offered $90,000 after giving it more thought, and the guest accepted the deal. 

 

"I just spent 90 grand on a guitar and a stack of papers that's a ton of money," Harrison said in the end.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when the guitar turned up in his shop.
4 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
The Halloween-themed special episode had a lot of sound effects for jump scares.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
Harvey couldn't take anymore of the outrageous answers on the show from the same family.
1 day ago
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
NEWS
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
White paid top dollar only to get one special Katana that Harrison didn't want to sell.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
NEWS
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
Harvey also looked at Mary Beth at the end, and exclaimed that he had a lot more than just hair.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
The player put up a show playing the perfect 'Pass the Buck' game to win a car.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
While Jennings did not want to change anything about the show, he did miss a couple of old things.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
NEWS
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
The expensive comic book was the first Marvel publication to introduce the character of Thor.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
The guitar had been used for several iconic recordings with legendary musicians.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
Gbenga Akinnagbe was shocked to find out that his item was an art piece from the famous Titus Kaphar.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
While the contestant didn't mean to be suggestive Harvey just couldn't help taking it that way.
5 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
The TikTok creator claimed that it lacked a very important nutrient people sought from chicken.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
While Harrison really wanted the rare treasure, he just couldn't take a chance with such a high price tag.
6 days ago
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
The issue triggered speculation on social media, with many questioning Walmart's product quality.
6 days ago
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
NEWS
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
The rising star of the show's Prime Video spinoff could take over as the full time host.
Apr 23, 2025
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
Rick who couldn't tell the difference between Pokemon and Charizard lost out on a deal of a life.
Apr 23, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
The guest later happily gave it away for free to a Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame collection.
Apr 23, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
The guest had stumbled into the rare artifact online and didn't have to shell out a lot for it.
Apr 22, 2025
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
Jennings answered the question that was making the rounds on social media for quite some time.
Apr 22, 2025