Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'

Jennings answered the question that was making the rounds on social media for quite some time.

As the host of "Jeopardy!" Ken Jennings is the one who asks questions on the game show, but before that, he was successfully answering questions during his record-setting winning streak as a contestant. But outside the show, he often addresses questions on other players with unbeaten streaks and his comeback as a player on the show. But these aren't the queries he faces the most. Earlier this month, Jennings revealed that the one thing he gets questioned about the most outside the show has nothing to do with hosting skills or gameplay, but instead, they are about the ties he wears.

Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)

The "Jeopardy!" host took to Instagram to share a wardrobe insight with his fans. Posting a picture of him alongside his impressive collection of ties, Jennings revealed that the thing fans wanted to know the most was how many ties he had in his closet. As he stood in front of ties and dress shirts, he wrote, “I think the question I’m most often asked by Jeopardy! studio audiences: how many ties do you have? Well, here’s the rotation. Start counting,” in the caption of the post.

Looking at the post, fans started the count with many claiming that they could see more than a hundred ties. "I have 152 on my 'Ken Ties' spreadsheet, but I lost track of the new ones this season!!" wrote @jeopardybutmakeitfashion."Around 60?" estimated another fan, @lesavagekatlinmarie. Meanwhile, the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" account came up with a modest estimate. "We’re confident there are at least 10 🙂‍↕️," the admin wrote.

To put an end to all the speculation, the Jeopardy host shared an update for all his fans in another post. He revealed the exact number of ties in the collection and the person who accumulated it. “Steven Zimbelman is the head costumer at @Jeopardy. He worked with Alex Trebek and I’m very lucky that he stuck around to dress me as well,” the host wrote in the caption of his Instagram post with a photo of Zimbelman.

“He tells me the answer to yesterday’s question is 198 total ties, including an archive of Alex-era ones that we break out sometimes," Jennings further added.

According to Zimbelman's LinkedIn, he has been the stylist/key costumer at "Jeopardy!" since 2015. He has worked for Universal Studios and, "Love and Mercy" costume departments. While the burning question about Jennings's tie collection was addressed, fans still remain curious about another piece of his clothing. On the unofficial Reddit forum of the show, numerous threads posted by fans wanted to know more about their favorite host's suits.

In the post, one of the fans who was once at a taping shared a small insight into the host's wardrobe. "Someone asked him about suits at my taping. He said he has around 24. They are owned by Sony and kept at the studio. I got the impression he isn't super involved in the wardrobe decisions," u/PestiEsti wrote.