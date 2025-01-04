Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment

The conversation remained light-hearted in the end and Sajak also appreciated the man.

As the host of "Wheel of Fortune," it wasn't just his wit that helped Pat Sajak remain popular for decades, he was required to demonstrate his interviewing skills that his co-host Vanna White is a fan of. Despite that, things got a little awkward while Sajak was speaking to a contestant, when he found out why the contestant Matt did not bring his son to the show.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak on his final episode (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Things were going well for Matt from Eatonton, Georgia, as he made it all the way to the center stage during the show. In the interview before the games, he revealed that he's been married to his “resilient” wife for 21 years, and they have a “fun-loving” tween son named Lee.

Looking at the cue cards, Sajak revealed that Matt is a "biscuit guy." He shared that the contestant is "a biscuit lover trying to 'keep this boyish figure', as per the US Sun. He further added that Matt was on the hunt for the “best biscuit recipe," of all time.

After sharing the tidbits, Sajak went back to talking about Matt's family. “Your son is upset about something, what’s the deal?” the host asked. Matt explained that his son wasn't happy as he couldn't come to the taping of the show.

“My son was not able to be here just because of his school schedule," he said. Sajak cut the contestant off in the middle saying, “Wait, you sent him to school instead of bringing him here? What kind of father are you, Matt!?”

Screenshot from a YouTube video showing the Pat Sajak talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune/Flash Lol)

The contestant took a breath and replied, “Right, it’s a challenge." Since things got a bit weird, Sajak tried to clear the air saying that he understood and admired the move. “Well, I admire that, and he’ll come to admire it one day," Sajak said. “I hope so,” Matt replied.

Screenshot from a YouTube video showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune/Flash Lol)

In the end, the light-hearted discussion didn't become a big deal. Matt went on to compete against Lauren, who bested him to proceed to the bonus round. Ironically, biscuits took revenge for Matt as Lauren failed to answer the phrase “Piping Hot Biscuits," in the bonus round puzzle.

Sajak who took the helm of “Wheel of Fortune” in 1981 alongside co-host Vanna White, retired from his hosting duties earlier this year. Concluding his 41-year and 8,000-episode run, Sajak thanked all the team members and fans for helping the show become what it is.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye. I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade,” Sajak said in his farewell speech.

After Sajak's departure, Ryan Seacrest took over as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. While Seacrest had big shoes to fill, the show managed to push the ratings to record-high levels.

Meanwhile, Sajak is preparing to make a final return to the show in the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" in 2025.