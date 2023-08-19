Name Keira Knightley Net Worth $80 million Salary $7 million per film Gender Female DOB Mar 26, 1985 Age 38 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Model, Voice Actor

What is Keira Knightley's Net Worth?

Keira Knightley, a British actress, possesses a fortune amounting to $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Knightley remains an underrated talent in Hollywood, despite her career spanning three decades, with acting skills shining through in films as well as TV series.

How much does Keira Charge Per Film?

As per various sources, Knightley's income from a solitary movie spans from $5 million to $7 million. In addition to that, she gets an annual payout of $1 million as Chanel's brand ambassador, as reported by Campaign UK.

Keira Knightley's earnings from major blockbusters

Released in 2003, "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" launched a successful franchise and featured Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. Working alongside Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom, Knightley reportedly earned $5 million, and while her compensation for the third film reportedly increased, exact figures remain undisclosed.

For her role in the romantic wartime drama "Atonement," Knightley earned a $4 million paycheck. For another biographical World War 2 drama "The Imitation Game" Keira Knightley earned $5.5 million and Academy Award and BAFTA Nominations.

From School Plays to Silver Screen

Knightley's journey to become an Academy Award-nominated actress began on the stage in school and she gained recognition from commercials and modeling. Her notable movies include "Bend It Like Beckham," "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Pride and Prejudice," "Atonement," "The Duchess," "Never Let Me Go," and "A Dangerous Method." With determination to be more than a "pretty face." Knightley's resume boasts of films spanning across genres including period dramas, and indie films.

Personal Life

Keira Christina Knightley was born in Teddington, London, on March 26, 1985, and was Introduced to theatre and ballet at a young age by her parents. Inspired by her parents' careers, she started acting as a child in local amateur productions, including her mother's play "After Juliet." Although she briefly attended Esher College to study art, history, and English literature, Knightley left to pursue acting full-time.

Knightley's real estate holdings

Information on the actress's real estate purchases or other holdings isn't available, but she once paid $45,000 a month for a house in New York, which was later sold for $6 million.

Year-by-year growth in her net worth

2023 $80 Million 2022 $78 Million 2021 $71 Million 2020 $65 Million 2019 $59 Million

FAQ'S

Does Keira Knightley have a baby?

The actress has two daughters with her husband James Righton.

Where does Keira Knightley reside?

The actress now resides in London.

How much does Keira Knightley spend?

According to reports, Knightley only sets aside $50,000 per month for her expenses.

