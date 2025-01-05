Subway worker exposes how their steak is prepared — and we can never recover from this

Viewers labelled the meat used in the steak sandwiches as 'mystery meat'.

When it comes to fast food, almost nobody knows what goes on behind the scenes and how processed food reaches the counter. However, there are creators such as How Food is Made, also known as @howfoodismade on TikTok, who take consumers behind the scenes to show what goes into their favorite food. In a viral video, the account covered how Subway prepares its steak for the famous sandwiches. Given the response, it's safe to say that several viewers are not going to order it ever again.

Representative image of a sandwich (Image source: Дарья Яковлева from Pixabay)

This is how Steak Meat is Prepared at Subway

The clip with over 25 million views, shows an employee of the restaurant chain preparing the 'steak meat' for sandwiches. Subway offers a wide range of steak sandwiches including the Steak & Cheese Sub, Ultimate Steak Sub, Garlic Cheese Steak Sub, and more.

In the video, a robotic voice filter says, “This is how steak is made at Subway,” as the camera shows a brown substance inside a vacuum plastic packaging. The video then showed the worker tearing the plastic bag to take out the brown substance which looked like a lump of shredded meat.

Screenshots showing the Subway worker taking the meat out of the plastic bag (Image source: TikTok/@howfoodismade)

As it turned out, this was the meat that Subway uses in its steak sandwiches. It looked like the meat had a texture that was closer to Subway's tuna fish than a steak. After opening the bag, the worker separated it by hand while wearing gloves before placing and weighing them to make the batches. “Weigh it out to 2.5 oz,” the overlay reads.

The worker then put the steak portions in the classic stainless steel container that was seen on the live counters of Subway. “All done fresh is the only way we do it here,” the overlay on the clip read at the end.

Screenshot showing the worker weighing the meat and placing it in the container (Image source: TikTok/@howfoodismade)

Viewers of the clip weren't thrilled to find out the reality of Subway's steak sandwiches at all. The problem was clear: the meat did not look like steak at all. "What are we eating bro 😭" commented @ellisonnicedrum.

Screenshot of a comment expressing shock (Image source: TikTok/@theraynebowe)

Meanwhile, several commenters labeled the product as "Mystery Meat". The popular term is used to call out the questionable origins of highly processed meat products that are served in institutions like schools and prisons. It is also used to describe ultra-processed foods as well.

Screenshot of a comment questioning Subway's practices (Image source: TikTok/@daddysgirl0373)

Former and current workers of Subway confirmed that the clip was genuine and that is what the steak meat looked like. "As someone who worked there for 2 years, sometimes it’s even more frozen than that," @kabeersaint suggested.

Meanwhile, people from other countries suggested that it was only an American thing. People from the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and some other countries claimed that restaurants there use original chunks of steak meat, which isn't processed. "The steak in Australia does not look like this, its actual cubes of cut meat," @sookie_bill_and_peep shared.

Screenshot of a comment claiming the meat is different in Australia (Image source: TikTok/@_g59_koi_no_yokan)

Despite the disgusting details, several fans of Subway were unfazed. While some said the hygiene and the packaging were good enough for them, many said they would continue to eat the steak sandwiches as the taste is all that matters. "And I’ll eat it anyway because it tastes amazing," @olivad101 wrote.

