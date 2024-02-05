Independent Sellers On Amazon Share Key Benefits Of Selling On The Platform

A worker loads a truck with packages at an Amazon packaging center | Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup

Amazon globally sees over 2 billion visits per month, providing a great opportunity for sellers, according to Statista. The platform makes a very attractive sales channel even for independent online merchants and small business owners. Amazon doesn’t require sellers to have a lot of experience, a large inventory, or loads of cash, as per a Forbes report. In a recent blog, Amazon highlighted that most of the orders in its store are fulfilled by independent business owners on the platform. Here’s what they said are the advantages of selling on the platform.

Tools for Success

Several small business owners and independent sellers expressed that Amazon gives all the tools and features to sellers for them to succeed. From logistics, and lending (pay later) options to ads, Amazon offers a plethora of things that help sellers.

"Without the use of Amazon's, distribution services, e-commerce tools, cash flows (the list goes on and on) my business would be nowhere near what it is today,” said Ben Person, founder and CEO, of ENALAS Group, Eisco products in the blog post.

Credibility and Brand Recognition

Amazon is a globally recognized brand and its credibility extends to its sellers as well. Customers across the globe are more likely to buy items from Amazon rather than some little-known platform. With its global presence, Amazon also allows businesses to leverage their identity and reach more people.

Owner of 1818 Farms, Natasha McCrary said in the blog that the credibility that Amazon offers small brands is fantastic.

Advertising Cost

Like every other online platform, Amazon also allows sellers to advertise their products. These sponsored products show up at the top when a customer searches in the category.

"Amazon Ads, in many cases, is by far cheaper than many other acquisition channels, and one of the most cost-effective means of selling products online,” Alfred Mai, founder and CEO of ASM Games wrote.

Power of Reviews

Reviews on products go a long way in adding credibility and value. However, it extends beyond it to well and acts as a medium for sellers to get some encouragement and feedback. Co-CEO of Chica Beauty said that the reviews of excited and happy customers make them happy as well and provide reassurance.

Better Reach

Due to Amazon’s popularity, smaller brands can reach every corner of the country and even discover new customers who also find use of their products. EazyHold, which makes products for the elderly suffering from arthritis was able to discover a new customer base, kids with cerebral palsy, who also found use of their products. All thanks to Amazon, said Polina Mellin, partner, EazyHold

Overall Ease of Doing Business

With several services like Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA), Buy With Prime, a massive infrastructure, and comparatively lower fees, Amazon offers a great experience for sellers.

In the blog, Dean-Paul Hart, president, of Compac Industries said, "When I think about Amazon services, FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) has to be at the top, because it allows us, as a company, to be able to scale."

Further, the CEO of Iya Foods expressed that in terms of fees, it is far more efficient for them to ship products via Amazon’s FBA than it is anywhere else.

