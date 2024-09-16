ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock

"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Cover image source: Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell
Cover image source: Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

While inflation is leveling off, food prices remain high deepening the cost of living crisis in America. As per a HelpAdvisor study, the average American family spends about $331.94 at the grocery store per week. However, that number varies significantly from state to state. This was exemplified by a viral post from Reddit that showed how little $100 can get in groceries in a non-contiguous state like Alaska. 

Skyline, Juneau, Alaska | Getty Images | Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge
Skyline, Juneau, Alaska | Getty Images | Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge

For those who have always been fascinated by living far alone and away from city life, Reddit user _Sockeye shared an eye-opening fact to consider. 

In their post, the user shared the image of what $109 dollars got them in groceries in Naknek, Alaska. In the photo, it can be seen that the user managed to get only two cans of chicken broth, two cans of chipotle peppers, two cans of pinto beans, a bottle of avocado oil, a dozen eggs, two cans of Minestrone, restaurant-style salsa, one pound bag of turkey breast, two packets of instant noodles, and a batch of Gatorade Instant Powder Mix.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/pics
Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/pics

While creators in other states have made it through a month on a $100 budget, it seems like the residents of Nanek can barely make a week with the same amount. 

The post stunned fellow Redditors, as many tried to empathize with the user. "I knew shipping everything to Alaska was expensive but wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal. What kind of work is up in your area to offset the cost of living?" wrote user u/SteelFlexInc

Screenshot | Reddit | r/pics
Screenshot | Reddit | r/pics

Meanwhile, others calculated how much the same items would cost in their resident states. "In Washington State, that's $46.76 according to my store app," suggested user u/moesickle

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/pics
Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/pics

Back in 2021, a similar TikTok video went viral for sharing the cost of groceries in Alaska. Creator Emily (@emilyinalaska_) shared a series of videos showing how much different items cost in one of the shops located in a rural part of Alaska.

Emily showed cartons of milk kept on the shelf with a price tag of $18. Furthermore, she shows cheese costs nearly $25 and a bag of Turkey breasts costs over $10. These were the prices back in 2021 when inflation was nearing a record high. 

@emilyinalaska_ $18 for milk 🥴 #alaskatok #ruralalaska #fyp #ASOSChaoticToCalm #groceryprices ♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber

 

In a follow-up video, Emily showed off prices of more items like strawberries that went for $5.99. Furthermore, she showed apples that cost between $.99 and $3.29, ground beef that went for about $8.49 per pound, and chicken breasts that cost about $6.99 per pound.

@emilyinalaska_ How do these prices compare to yours? #alaskatok #alaskalife #ruralalaska #fyp #DealGuesser #anchorage ♬ Taste It - TELL YOUR STORY music by Ikson™

 

Emily did mention that Alaska’s grocery prices are high as shipping things in the state is difficult, especially in the rural areas.

As per The Shelby Report, the state faces a unique set of logistical challenges, which are compounded by a relatively small and dispersed population. Thus, the smaller stores, who already have lesser purchasing power are forced to higher transportation costs which bump up the prices of items.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and internet is in shock
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal"
4 hours ago
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
ECONOMY & WORK
US government spent almost $52 million on a road in North Carolina that doesn't lead anywhere
The six mile stretch nicknamed "Road to Nowhere" now sits as a popular tourist destination.
17 hours ago
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple lands $4,000 Caesar's Palace penthouse room for just $47 after a surprise upgrade
The creator couple, who booked the room at Caesar’s Palace, claimed they were accidentally upgraded.
1 day ago
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
ECONOMY & WORK
Taco Bell customer who found a 2012 receipt recalls the good times when two beefy burritos cost $2.59
Viewers were shocked to see the price difference between now and back then.
2 days ago
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
3 days ago
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
4 days ago
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
5 days ago
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
5 days ago
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
5 days ago
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
6 days ago
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assures him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
7 days ago
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
While the creator shared anecdotes from her life, research also supports her claim.
7 days ago
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
ECONOMY & WORK
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
Chris Robarge went viral for sharing a heartwarming story of his anonymous landlord.
7 days ago
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
ECONOMY & WORK
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
Navinder Singh Sarao, who was nicknamed the 'Hound of Hounslow', was accused of 'spoofing' the market.
7 days ago
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
Sep 8, 2024
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
Sep 7, 2024
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
"The rest of our budget will be given to Santa to provide presents for children whose parents can’t contribute to the elves."
Sep 7, 2024
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
ECONOMY & WORK
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
Many took to the video to share their views, with one user Tommy Drop "If u use self-checkout just make sure u don't steal even by accident, and you're good."
Sep 7, 2024
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
Sep 7, 2024
Salt Bae shows off customer's $108,000 bill at his restaurant and tip money is even more ridiculous
ECONOMY & WORK
Salt Bae shows off customer's $108,000 bill at his restaurant and tip money is even more ridiculous
While many in the Middle East are open to tipping, some people simply do not agree with the philosophy of tipping 20% of the bill.
Sep 6, 2024