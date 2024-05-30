Why Netizens are Captivated by Budgeting Strategy of a 28-year-old Obsessed With Personal Finance

She talks about how she never looks at her bank account while saving money but rather looks at her budget.

Higher costs of living, the slow pace of pay hikes, and job cuts are causing anxiety among millennials and Gen Z regarding their financial future. They are turning to social media platforms for advice from finfluencers, who may or not be equipped to guide them with practical strategies for saving and investing. One of them is TikTok creator @mcKenzie.mack, who shared her process of organizing her finances. She starts off the video by saying, "Here's how I organize my finances, as a personal finance-obsessed 28-year-old." "Checking Account: So, my direct deposit goes to my bank account where I earn 4.6% interest rates, I also have two separate checking accounts that I use to pay rent."

She then talks about how she has three savings accounts with Marcus, an online savings account platform by Goldman Sachs. "I have the Sinking funds, the down payments as well one account for emergency fund." Next, she sheds light on the importance of budgeting, "So I use my budget template to keep track of every single dollar I spend. She also talks about how she never looks at her bank account while saving money but rather looks at her budget. "That is the source of truth," she says.

She then reveals that in her household they use four credit cards on a daily or weekly basis. She talks about how she uses the Venture X Rewards credit card for everyday spending. "I use the Bilt MasterCard for rent, and my partner uses American Express Blue Cash Preferred for groceries, and the Chase Sapphire Reserve is my boyfriend's everyday spending card."

Lastly, she talks about investments and says that she makes sure to contribute to her 401k, and HSA automatically through paychecks. "So right now, I only invest in my Roth IRA and tax-free brokerage account."

Many in the comments section had questions, and one user asked, "How do you get money into Marcus since it won’t connect with SoFi?" to which the creator replied, "I transferred to Capital One but someone recently told me how to connect SoFi to Marcus and it worked!"

Most users asked about the bank Marcus, with one asking, "Wait how do you make separate accounts with Marcus? I’ve been considering moving to a different HYSA because it seems like you can’t?"

Some were attracted to her advice while others found her process and the tools she uses more appealing. One user, Sheily Perla asked, "Can the template be used on an iPhone? I don’t have a computer" to which the creator said, "It can but it’s more annoying to use on a phone. You could try the app every day, it doesn't categorize the same but it's a good alternative!"

People also came seeking extra advice on how to streamline finances like she did. "Like I heard what you said but I understood nothing. How do you do this? I'm struggling to just categorize my funds and how much I can spend specifically on subjects," read one comment, and creator wrote, "Start with broad categories! You can always get more specific if you want to later."

