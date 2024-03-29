Man Rakes in $344K Annually Holding Three Full-Time Remote Positions; Here’s How He’s Justifies It

Many people in today's environment are searching for additional income opportunities. However, have you ever considered working two full-time jobs in addition to one? Unexpectedly, for some people, this strategy has improved their financial circumstances. This strategy is called "overemployment" and it involves individuals taking on multiple full-time jobs, working them remotely from home.

Although this concept is not new, its acceptance has grown dramatically since the pandemic started. According to a survey done in 2023, a staggering 37% of professionals were working more than one full-time job and among them, 57% were even thinking about getting another job. For example, Joseph, a Gen Xer who works in IT has three full-time IT jobs and makes $344K annually without telling his employers about it.

Let's go back to 2020 when 48-year-old Joseph from Texas obtained a new IT position paying $120,000 a year. His former employment, which paid $117,000 a year, was coming to an end when a coworker made a suggestion that completely changed his life: why not keep both jobs? Joseph found this proposal to be quite meaningful. He discovered that he was only putting in roughly six hours of actual work each week at his current position, which is something that many professionals can identify with. He decided to give it a shot. The new position required 30 to 40 hours a week, which sounded reasonable given that an average workweek consists of roughly 44 hours. It didn't seem like a big problem to add more hours.

Nevertheless, when it appeared like he would lose his job, things took an unexpected turn. In an attempt to reduce his risk, Joseph secured a second job that paid $120,000. But in contrast to what he had anticipated, he kept his position, and his workload dropped to about eight hours per week, which was comparable to his previous job.

Since the second job was completely remote and Joseph found it to be rather straightforward, he decided to stick with it while looking for a third. Why not, he thought, since the compensation was good and the job was light?

He continued with his multiple jobs and now he's reaping the rewards. He has paid off his cars and the remaining $129,000 on his mortgage. Moreover, he's saving money to put his kids through college without taking on any debt. Joseph acknowledges that he never intended to work several jobs: he assumed that each position would only be temporary. Strangely enough though, the workload never seemed to get too much for him to handle.

Nonetheless, juggling several occupations has worn him down. He is worn out and is unsure of how long he can go. It's taxing work, particularly in non-IT fields where downtime is generally shorter. Joseph is also concerned about the potential hazards. Although it's not illegal to work more than one full-time job, businesses do not support it either. The likelihood of being caught in this practice is increasing, which could result in repercussions from companies.

Despite the risks, Joseph believes it's worth it. The financial stability he's achieved, like paying off his house and cars, outweighs the uncertainties. He just wants security for his family's future. Regarding the moral aspect, Joseph argues that it's not him or others like him who created a job market where stability is rare and financial success seems out of reach without a substantial combined salary. He reasons that as long as he fulfills his job responsibilities, whether working 15 or 40 hours a week, he deserves his salary. It's hard to dispute that logic.

