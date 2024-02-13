Flight Attendant Shares How Side Hustles Help Her Live a Quality Life; People Have Mixed Reactions

With all the new year buzz and the rising inflation, many are resorting to side hustles to manage routine expenses. Different professions have a varied range of average pay as well as designation-induced pay. As per the findings of the U.S. News Money, a flight attendant earns an average income of around $63,760 yearly (2022 figures) but to survive in the United States, one needs to earn $68,499 (per Forbes) annually and hence, the side hustles are required. Therefore, to enjoy the higher accumulated income, for flight attendants earning $47,760, it has become a necessity to at least do 1-2 side hustles to make things work for them.

A flight attendant shared her experience with the airlines as well as the story of her side hustles that helped her live a quality life in a 1 BHK apartment. She suggested various side hustle options for those looking for an added income. She additionally discussed becoming a line holder which will help you find time for lucrative jobs and earn a handsome amount. She mentioned TikTok as her first side hustle and that she makes $50-$100 daily which comes from the views and likes. The flight attendant emphasized how over-sharing about your side hustles and income can sometimes land you into serious problems which can even end up in a 'job loss' kind of situation.

Controlling and regularly monitoring the social media linkages as well as the type of content you post is very essential. She cites examples of situations that can jeopardize your job, saying, "...in TikTok, you post in uniform and stuff like that, then you have an OnlyFans page that’s linked to your Instagram, and your Instagram is linked to your TikTok—you will get fired for that.” "Everyone is watching your actions and if you make one heinous mistake, you can lose your job."

Another hustle she talked about was real estate which she could not involve herself in due to her schedule-dependent shifts, but line holder attendants can make a lot of profit out of them and retire early. She further recommended users utilize the job opportunities on Fiverr.com and how anyone can leverage the small and easy ones. She shared her experience of rating guys’ online dating profiles for $10. She also gave romantic advice to guys and shared that there are many other jobs on the platform, including write-ups, research papers, article writing, preparing for an interview, and many more. The attendant further suggests to her viewers to pursue catering jobs or temporary agencies that can hire in their non-flying days.

She ended her video which had almost 12,000 views by wishing luck on hustling hard. The viewers had their insights; some supported her while others criticized her for exaggerating. @Douglas commented, "CJO holder waiting for training…but I plan to continue bartending in whatever city I end up relocating to! Great side gig, lots of $$ in short amount of time." On the contrary, another viewer @Michael shared opinions by saying, "I highly highly highly disagree with this, I was a new hire based out of NYC, working no more than 90 hours, and the pay is NOT as bad as YOU make it seem".

Other users came forward and shared their experiences of struggling to survive and doing 2-3 side hustles. @Your Union Sister commented, "My first year, I had 3 jobs. F/A, Waitressing, and a mom-and-pop grocery store. I should post about the different money strategies I had when I first started." Others like @Mykhalah Millions were intrigued about making in-job shifts and commented, "Hi! At what point do you become a line holder?"

