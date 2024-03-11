Social Media User Reveals Sly Supermarket Tactics to Make Customers Spend More

Grocery stores are known for using sly techniques that maximize sales. Some of the more well-known ones include setting up displays that pair products together, for example, pasta and parmesan cheese. TikTok user, Reeves Connely, who studied architectural design at the Pratt Institute, took to the popular video-sharing platform where he broke down some of the design choices made by supermarkets to make people pay more.

Connely says, "You know why grocery stores are carefully designed so that the only way to reach the exit is by awkwardly walking through the checkout lanes?"

"Well, it's to discourage you from leaving without buying anything," he added. He then talks about how the grocery stores will "place the produce section near the entrance so that you can buy the fruits and vegetables first and hopefully feel less guilty about grabbing junk food later on." Connely also talks about the third way that these retail giants get you to spend more money. They simply arrange the sugary cereal at a child's eye level, which increases the chances of parents getting requests from their kids.

"You might have also noticed that all the essential items like milk and eggs are deliberately placed in the back of the store so that you have to walk through the other aisles to get to them," he adds. He then talks about how the aisles leading up to the essential items are often filled with snacks and sodas to make sure that you come across them while on your way to the essential items. Connely then talks about how the supermarkets are aware of these tactics becoming less effective after you visit the store a few times and get a better sense of where everything is.

This is why they regularly rearrange the different files to disorient the customers. The architecture graduate said that supermarket stores like Whole Foods have doubled the carts over the last decade because a study found that doubling the size resulted in a 40% increase in sales. So far, Connely's video has been viewed by 5.6 million accounts and has more than half a million likes.

As per the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the average American is currently paying north of $1,000 per month on groceries. Note that the number varies depending on where you reside. As per the survey, the average family spends about $270 at the grocery store per week, but that number increases in the case of families with children. Families with kids spend an average of $331 a week on groceries, which is 41% more than families without kids.

While the inflation is down to 3.1% from 8.3% back in 2022, as per Statista, people are still facing financial adversities. This is why, it's wise to look at hacks that help you save money on groceries, like the hack that helps you make gourmet meals without overspending, or the one hack that will not only make you spend less but also transform your diet. No matter which hack you choose, it's important to remember that having a purpose while walking into a grocery store can always help you save your money.

