Woman Wears Iconic Dress From 'Gossip Girl' at her Hamptons Birthday Bash; Here's how Much it Cost

In a celebration that mirrored the glitz and glamour of "Gossip Girl," TikToker Hailee Hathcock Wilkes hosted a Hamptons birthday bash, stealing the spotlight in Blair Waldorf's iconic white Marc Jacobs Joelle Mini Dress from the "Hampton's White Party" in Season 2, Episode 1. The 27-year-old, known for her content creation, shared the journey of tracking down this vintage fashion gem with her followers.

Also Read: Mastering Debt Repayment: The Debt Avalanche Method Explained

Wilkes, a dedicated "Gossip Girl" fan residing in Winter Park, Florida, had longed for Blair Waldorf's elegant wardrobe piece ever since watching the show. "I actually tried to find it years ago when I first watched the show — I obviously had no luck since it was no longer being sold by Marc Jacobs," she shares. Undeterred, her determination paid off when, this past summer, she stumbled upon the elusive dress on Poshmark, miraculously in her exact size.

Also Read: From Free to Fee: 5 Everyday Essentials That Now Cost You

Securing the sought-after dress came at a cost, which was as high as $700. While acknowledging the original retail price might have been lower, the vintage nature of the Marc Jacobs piece and its sentimental value to Wilkes made it a worthwhile investment. "I'd definitely say it was worth it and a piece I'll keep in my collection," she affirms.

Also Read: Guy Unveils Legal Hack to Reclaim Down Payment After Car Repossession in Viral Video

Leading up to the Hamptons party, Wilkes instructed her guests to dress in white, keeping her Blair Waldorf-inspired attire a secret until a "Gossip Girl" screening on the first night. "I kind of did a little reveal for all my friends then! They all knew the dress and how iconic it was — so it was so fun getting all of their reactions!" she recounts. Donning the dress, complete with a white bow headband, pointed heels, and curls, Wilkes shared the final look on TikTok, amassing 324,000 views and sparking interest from fellow "Gossip Girl" enthusiasts.

While unsure if she'll wear the dress again, Wilkes envisions passing it down to the future generation. "Hopefully, I'll pass it down to a daughter or niece one day if they're into fashion like I am." Following the TikTok post, fans flooded Wilkes with inquiries about the vintage find. Responding to the curiosity, she posted another TikTok video, divulging all the details about the dress. The unexpected attention showcases the power of "Gossip Girl" nostalgia and the allure of iconic fashion moments.

Wilkes, no stranger to hosting "Gossip Girl"-themed events, expresses joy over the positive response to her viral TikTok. "Everyone has been so supportive and positive about the video, which is so fun to see!" User @laurenrenn expressed excitement, acknowledging the vintage charm of the outfit. Nina King shared her admiration and revealed her intention to name her daughter Blair because of the character's influence. Boofy echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the dress's iconic status. Amelia chimed in, expressing love for the super cute attire. Mary Morgan conveyed daily thoughts about the dress, praising Wilkes for looking amazing. @Ladybugdiscoball commended Wilkes as a visionary and baddie who flawlessly put together the perfect look. User RCrystal expressed enthusiasm with a resounding "Omg yessssss," emphasizing approval. Madison conveyed excitement with a simple yet emphatic "OMG LOVE." Haley Suchan deemed the dress as "ICONIC," underlining its significance.

For more such content, do follow @haileewilkes.

More from MARKETREALIST

Jon Taffer Unveils 10% Rule: Transformative Productivity Hack for Hospitality Industry

Combatting Inflation: Strategies for Negotiating Rent in Today's Market