Name Leighton Meester Net Worth $16 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Sources of Income Acting, modeling, singing Date of Birth April 9, 1986 Age 37 Years Gender Female Profession Actress, singer Nationality American

Leighton Meester, known for playing Blair Waldorf on "Gossip Girl," has earned an estimated net worth of $16 million, a figure that includes her combined wealth with her husband, actor Adam Brody. She has also starred in various films, including "Killer Movie," "Monte Carlo," "The Judge," "The Weekend Away," and "EXmas," and is a prolific singer and model, apart from being an established actor.

Leighton Meester attends the Bosideng show during Milan Fashion Week | Photo by Dave Benett | Getty Images

Meester made her film debut with "Hangman's Curse" in 2003, an adaptation of Frank Peretti's bestselling book. Following this, she secured a series regular role in "Tarzan." She was also seen playing recurring roles in "Entourage" as Justine Chapin and "Veronica Mars" as Carrie Bishop. She also appeared in guest roles in various series, including "Crossing Jordan," "8 Simple Rules," "7th Heaven," and "24."

Meester then bagged the role of Savannah Barnett as a series regular in "Surface." In 2006, she starred in "Flourish" and "Inside." She made guest appearances on "Numbers" and "House," portraying Ali Johnson, a teenager with a crush on Gregory House. She appeared in "CSI: Miami" and "Shark," and took on the female lead in the horror film "Drive-Thru." As a singer, she also recorded the song "Inside the Black" for the film.

The actress experienced a significant career breakthrough with The CW's teen drama series "Gossip Girl." Despite initially auditioning for the role of Serena van der Woodsen, it was her performance as Blair Waldorf received critical acclaim, establishing her as the breakout character of the series. During this period, she also ventured into music, releasing songs such as "Birthday" and collaborating with Cobra Starship on "Good Girls Go Bad." She also signed a recording contract with Universal Republic.

Meester was later seen in films like "Country Strong" and "The Roommate," where her portrayal garnered praise despite mixed reviews for the film. She was cast in films such as "Monte Carlo," "The Oranges," and "Life Partners." Meester made her debut in the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" in 2014. She also appeared in films like "The Judge" alongside Robert Downey, Jr., and "Like Sunday, Like Rain."

In 2014, Meester independently released her debut album, "Heartstrings," displaying her talent as a singer-songwriter. She continued to make appearances in films like "Life Partners" and the comedy series "Making History."

As a model, Meester has been named one of the "100 Most Beautiful Famous Faces" by The Independent Critics, and has graced the covers of many international fashion magazines, including Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Rolling Stone, and Marie Claire, among others. For print ads and commercials, she has collaborated with brands like Reebok, Vera Wang, and Jimmy Choo.

Are you free for coffee? I’m teaming up with @omaze because I want to hang out with YOU (when it’s safe to travel). Support the awesome work of the CCHS Network and enter here for your chance to win: https://t.co/d8FlR5TweE — Leighton Meester (@itsmeleighton) February 4, 2021

In 2014, Meester and her husband acquired a three-acre property in the mountains above Malibu for $2.4 million. In 2020, they listed the property for sale at an asking price of $3.25 million. Subsequently, in 2019, the couple invested $6.5 million in a spacious, 6,000-square-foot home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Meester was born on April 9, 1986, in Fort Worth, Texas, and attended the Professional Children's School in New York City as well as schools in Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

In 2010, Meester met actor Adam Brody on the sets of "The Oranges" and got engaged to him three years later. In 2014, the couple got married in a private ceremony. They have two children, a daughter and a son.

Leighton Meester attends The Americana At Brand Annual Christmas Tree Lighting And Show | Photo by Gabriel Olsen | Getty Images

- Teen Choice Awards 2009: Choice TV Actress: Drama for "Gossip Girl"

- Teen Choice Awards 2010: Choice TV Actress: Drama for "Gossip Girl"

- Hollywood Film Awards 2010: Spotlight Award for "Country Strong"

How did Leighton Meester start her career?

Meester made her acting debut in 1999 and gained widespread recognition with her role as Blair Waldorf in "Gossip Girl."

What philanthropic causes is Meester involved in?

Meester has been volunteering with Feeding America since 2017 and supports Many Hopes, an organization building schools and homes for children in Kenya.

How did Leighton Meester and Adam Brody meet?

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody met while filming "The Oranges" in 2010.

