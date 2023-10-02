What is 'Gossip Girl' Star Blake Lively's Net Worth?

Name Blake Lively Net worth $30 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, endorsements, Modeling DOB August 25, 1987 Age 36 years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Model

Actress and model Blake Lively has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of June, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, her combined net worth with her husband Ryan Reynolds is estimated to be much higher. Lively began acting at a very young age and she rose to fame with the film adaptation of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” in 2005.

Following the success of the film, Lively clinched more high-profile projects, and in 2007, she was cast in the role of Serena van der Woodsen in the popular CW program “Gossip Girl”. She became a household name with the show and she appeared in several other television and film projects as well.

Lively has appeared in several movies over the years including “The Shallows”, “A Simple Favor” and more. While her film salaries have not been publicly reported, as per a Yahoo Finance report, she earned about $800,000 for “A Simple Favor”.

Further, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Lively’s salary for “Gossip Girl” was about $60,000 per episode. The show aired for a total of 121 episodes and Lively is estimated to have made about $7,260,000, for her work on the show.

Lively has been the face of L’Oréal Paris, which is speculated to be a multimillion-dollar deal. As per E-News, she was also rumored to have signed a $4 million deal with Gucci for a two-year campaign. She reportedly made an additional $50,000 per store opening that she attended, according to Pure Wow.

Further, also launched her lifestyle brand, Preserve, in 2014. However, her entrepreneurial run was short-lived as she announced the closure of the brand in 2015.

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds own several properties across the US. They have a country home just outside of Bedford, New York which they bought for $2.35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The property, which sits on 1.8 acres with 4,753 square feet of living space and its garden estate, provides a view of the English countryside.

In 2013, the couple sold the property for $2.495 million and purchased another property just four miles away in Pound Ridge for $5.7 million. Their new property was built back in 1860, and the couple undertook substantial renovation work on their new home.

The couple also owns a swanky Tribeca condo which also houses some of the world's biggest celebs. The home features a 24-hour concierge/security service, a stunning indoor pool, and a subterranean parking garage.

Lively dated her “Gossip Girl” co-star Penn Badgley for nearly four years from 2007 to 2010. She then met Ryan Reynolds on the sets of the DC movie, “The Green Lantern” and the two started dating in 2011. They got married in 2012, and they have three daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and recently they welcomed their fourth child.

