American Woman Shares Hilarious Take on Food at Australian Grocery Store; Here's What Aussies Said

Due to cultural differences and varying dietary habits, American food may seem unusual to people in other parts of the world despite the global popularity of the country's fast-food and snack brands. Savories such as mac and cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, deep-fried butter, and corn dogs might look odd to those unfamiliar with them. Highlighting these diverse tastes, TikTok user (@tiffanytchen) sparked a conversation with her video captioned, "Things that are shocking to me at an Australian grocery store as an American," which amassed 715,200 views. Tiffany visited Woolworths for the first time in Australia and was really surprised by some items she found at the store. First up, in the biscuit aisle, she was shocked to see six different flavors of Tim Tams including white chocolate, and chewy caramel. She gasps and says, "I’ve only ever seen one."

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tiffanytchen

Moving further, she was also surprised to see various sizes and types of Vegemite, including gluten-free and low-salt options. Tiffany was stunned at not finding kangaroo meat and discovering that eggs are not refrigerated like in the US. She says, "They’re just sitting here on a shelf. What?" She also noticed Nando’s sauces and marinades in the supermarket and said, "I guess they were a British colony." In the later clips, Tiffany commented on Kraft’s boxed Easy Mac, saying, "This is my first time seeing mac and cheese that I didn't wanna eat." Tiffany's voice had a weird expression on seeing Cheetos in ball form. She was then curious about brands like Twisties, Smith’s, and Cheezels. Tiffany, being from California, was amazed by the size of avocados and bananas and claimed, "These are the biggest ones I've ever seen." Ending the video, she was confused about the term "capsicum," since Americans generally call them bell peppers.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tiffanytchen

Responding to her @suzieq commented, "I have photos of a grocery store in NY. Most of it wouldn’t even be classified as food in Australia." @E.Hannah.T quipped, "Imagine going to another country and there being different brands and foods. Crazy!" @emmabrahhh89 added, "Bagging on multiple Tim Tam flavors but you know what I don't get as an Aussie- Creamer. Why don't y'all just use milk?" @a remarked, "Okay, but eggs being on the shelf is wild." @VooDoo Rabbitt commented, "This isn’t meant as a shot at Australia but TimTams truly are Australia’s greatest invention. They’re just that good."

Australians came out in defense of their food products with some explaining that eggs there don’t need to be refrigerated because the salmonella bacteria aren’t present in Aussie eggs. Others urged her to try the 'easy mac and cheese' and educated her about 'there are more than six TimTam flavors.'

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tiffanytchen

@Elisha McLean pointed out, "You're freaking out over 6 Tim Tam flavors when y'all have full aisles of different cereals." @Bettie commented, "The kangaroo meat is in the pet food section." @jas wrote, "That mac and cheese is actually so good. Please try it." @Jess commented, "You seemed to be in the lamb or beef section of meat. It’s usually organized into categories so you won’t find kangaroo with the lamb."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@tiffanytchen

