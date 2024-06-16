How Digital Marketing Wizard Used YouTube To Became a Millionaire in His 20s

This self-made millionaire, who is in his 20s, has shown the world how it doesn't take many resources to build a fortune. "I learned everything on YouTube," he says. Kasra Dash, 26, a Manchester resident, who emigrated to the UK from Iran at three, is now worth £3 ($3.77) million. In his teenage years, Kasra decided to embrace the "fake it until you make it" philosophy as he didn't come from money.

"Growing up, my family wasn’t rich, we didn’t have a lot of money and I was taught to work hard for the things I wanted," he said. He soon stumbled upon digital marketing, consumed hours of tutorials, and followed lectures on YouTube by people who seemed to have a grasp on it. He saw that he was able to gather the knowledge that he needed through the internet and soon jumped into action.

Motivated, Dash decided to ask for a loan from his father. Using the money, he bought cars at Gumtree auctions for £400 ($502.42) to £500 ($628.02) to fix them and sell them at a profit. "That was my first take on digital marketing; I’d market the cars online and earn good money from it," he told The Sun. He later decided to follow his passion and began doing web design on a computer that he bought with all the money he earned from flipping cars. In the coming years, he continued to work on his side hustle while also studying interactive media marketing at Edinburgh Napier University.

He finished this course in 2018 and started working with what he had. He initially made a bit of money through web design and also worked as a consultant. After a while, Kasra went on to buy a link-building agency and invest in a software business, recently valued at £4.6 ($5.78) million.

Since then, he has been enjoying a globe-trotting lifestyle. He is currently traveling the world and speaking at events and conferences, where he is often the youngest in the room. "I’d watch people online and learn from them – now I’m doing the same thing, speaking at the same events, including Affiliate World Dubai and Chiang Mai SEO Conference," he says.

"The crowd is often older than me. Sometimes I’m one of the youngest guys in the room, teaching all these people who have been in the industry for years how to do a new job [digital marketing]," he added.

Kasra Dash, who has only just begun to make his mark, believes that one needs to have a "high tolerance for stress" to be able to make it big. "A lot of people wouldn’t want my lifestyle because it’s a lot of stress – but it’s what makes me tick," he added. Dash is also a "firm believer" that stress levels are directly linked to how successful you're going to be. As for him, there was no other way round. "If I wasn’t doing this, I’d be bored. I need to keep my brain engaged. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on the traditional 20-something experience. I work hard but I party hard too," he shared.