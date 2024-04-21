Man's Easy $25/hour Side Hustle Organizing Beanie Babies Has The Internet's Attention

With most Americans looking at steep prices, it's no surprise that many are taking up side hustles in hopes of bettering their standard of living.

Finding a side hustle that you love can be hard, but this TikTok user found something online that might interest you. The video starts from inside his car, where TikToker @alex_makes1 says, "I just started a new job that I found in the App Store, come with me and I will show you what I'm doing," he says after which he walks into a Circle K and leads to one of the counsel displays which have Beanie Babies displayed in an unorganized fashion.

Image Source: TikTok | alex_makes1

"Now that I'm in Circle K, my job is to organize the Beanie Babies," he says and proceeds to show the viewers the display carousel filled with Beanie Babies. After this, the video cuts to the after shot of the display course which is now completely organized. "Now every Beanie Baby is with its cousin, same color same theme," he says jokingly before going on to show each of the Beanie Babies individually. He clarified that the work did not take him an hour and he would still be getting paid $25.

TikTok | Alex Carrier

Many then took to the comment section to talk about the side hustle, one user @Sydda wrote, "Don't gatekeep, what app?", to which another user @ili, said, "Wonolo. but it has a bunch of bad reviews and doesn’t have many opportunities up."

Many users had other queries related to the job, with one user @Veronica asking, "Do we just go in and do it or do we have to talk to someone before?", while another user @hannahbanana37 writes, "How do they know if you do it? Other users suggested other apps that can get you gig work, like BESTMARK, while some complained of finding no jobs in their field.

"The rising cost of living is causing Americans to fall behind on their monthly bills," said Humbi Calleja, Herbalife vice president and general manager for North America. "More people are turning to direct selling opportunities to ease the financial strain, via PR Newswire.

Kushica | TikTok

According to a recent survey from NetCredit, several U.S. side hustles that companies hire for on major freelance platforms are paying over $100 per day. Some of the top jobs in the freelancing category are Marketing strategy, app development, presentation designing, website designing, Songwriting, Brand style designing, Packaging and label designing, and UX designing.

To get your hand on these top-paying side hustles, you need to keep an eye on the top freelance work platforms, or "talent platforms" where gig workers and side hustlers can look for job postings. Some of these platforms include Fiverr, Toptal, and Upwork. While there is a lot of work available online, one thing that remains common is that every job nowadays demands digital skills in some capacity. According to reports, people are working on their digital skills by taking online courses. As per Motley Fool, 38% of the U.S. workforce, or one in every three workers did some kind of freelance work in 2023.

