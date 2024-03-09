Take a Look at Content Marketing Trends That Will Sway Consumers This Year

Image Source: Pexels | By picjumbo.com

Also Read: Meet the Financial Therapist Addressing Stressful Relationships That People Have With Money

The evolution of content marketing has been nothing short of a spectacle. It has evolved from traditional media to the digital age, becoming an essential tool for businesses to establish their brands and increase their reach, making more revenue in the process. With the inception of AI and the new features that come with it, marketing trends are also evolving quickly. Here's a look at the top content marketing trends for the year ahead.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Ron Lach

With an increasing number of consumers using TikTok as a search engine, the content discovery game will change and break the boundaries of traditional search engines like Google and Bing. Effective content discovery relies on a combination of algorithms, user preferences, social connections, and curation mechanisms. Reportedly, adults are spending more time watching videos on social media, averaging about 55 minutes per day, prompting marketers to reevaluate their SEO strategies this year.

Also Read: College Students Stuck in Desert Spot Lucrative Business Opportunity; Inspire Future Entrepreneurs

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Ron Lach

Also Read: Aiming to Stand Out in the Digital World? Here are 5 SEO Strategies to Increase Visibility

AI is helping brands with everything from media planning, and operations to content creation. Creating content that aligns with current trends and platform preferences can lead to higher levels of engagement. Ann Handley, a chief content officer at MarketingProfs and author of "Everybody Writes" said, "I don’t think creating more and more content has ever been the answer. In a world where we have AI increasing our efficiency, it is incumbent on all of us to take a more measured and responsible approach to AI implementation."

Image Source: Photo by Lisa Fotios | Pexels

As social media platforms analyze their data and adjust their strategies accordingly, influencers and marketers recognize the importance of adapting their approaches to align with the platform's content preferences. For instance, Business Insider recently revealed that TikTok encouraged its shop merchants to engage in live-streaming sessions lasting at least two hours.

Signature brand style Pexels | By Eva Bronzini

Brands that prioritize brand safety demonstrate their commitment to consumer welfare and ethical business practices, thereby fostering trust and loyalty among their audience. "With the 2024 Presidential elections, there will be an increase in deep fakes, even more than with the previous election cycle due to advancements in AI. While social networks will need more stringent measures, users will need to be more cautious than ever before," stated Justin Levy, head of social media, influencer marketing, and community at ZoomInfo. By prioritizing brand safety measures, brands can safeguard their reputation, enhance consumer trust, and maximize the effectiveness of their marketing efforts in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Multidimensional content represents a shift towards more dynamic, interactive, and immersive forms of storytelling and communication. Juntae Delane of Digital Delanen says that despite the growing popularity of virtual reality, it's still difficult to gain an audience. "Marketers will need to master the art of crafting compelling, concise narratives that captivate their audience's interest. They must combine advanced technology with effective content strategies. By doing so, brands can create a customer experience that goes beyond mere engagement and becomes truly unforgettable," she said.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here's how Much the Famous Booth From the Last Episode of 'The Sopranos' Was Auctioned For

Here's why Leading Tech Firms are Adopting Employee Volunteering Programs