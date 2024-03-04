Outrage Over Influencer Promoting Video of Disposable Plastic Cups on TikTok Shop

In a recent online controversy, TikTok's shopping platform is under fire after a video promoting the use of disposable plastic cups at home incites anger and concern among viewers. Screenshots of the video posted on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption reveal the influencer suggesting that using plastic cups for at-home coffee consumption is not only trendy but also an indicator of affluence.

The video features the user holding a plastic cup filled with iced coffee, urging viewers to adopt the practice for a more luxurious experience. The controversy further deepens as the video includes a link encouraging users to purchase 100 sets of 12oz plastic cups.

The Reddit post's caption reads, "TikTok shop is getting out of hand," reflecting the collective frustration of Redditors witnessing what they perceive as excessive consumerism promoted on the popular social media platform.

Comments on the post express disdain for the influencer's promotion of single-use plastic cups. One Redditor states, "TikTok is rotting people’s brains," highlighting the concern that such content contributes to environmentally damaging practices.

A particular point of criticism is the notion that a plastic cup can be considered a "bougie." Redditors question the influencer's definition of luxury, with one comment sarcastically asking, "Since when is a plastic cup bougie?" Another user suggests that the perceived affluence might be associated with the specific shade of green used in the cup, reminiscent of Starbucks straws.

The environmental impact of single-use plastic cups is a key issue raised by Reddit users. Globally, an estimated 500 billion disposable cups are used each year, contributing significantly to waste and pollution. In the United States alone, 16 billion disposable cups are used annually. The slow decomposition rate of plastic-lined paper cups, up to 20 years for a single cup, exacerbates the environmental consequences. User "prince_peacock" expressed strong disapproval, criticizing the wastefulness of employing plastic disposable cups and suggesting a potential mental health concern for those who resort to such practices. The user highlighted the paradox of finding an issue with consuming self-made drinks.

Meanwhile, user "cheesehotdish" explained, attributing the behavior to individuals addicted to sugary Starbucks drinks. According to the user, this desire to replicate the Starbucks experience with disposable plastic cups may be an attempt to recreate the sensation of drinking Starbucks beverages at home.

The dangers of single-use cups extend beyond environmental concerns to health risks associated with the chemicals and microplastics they contain. Redditors express their concerns about the potential harm caused by these cups, with one user revealing their unease about microplastics in takeaway coffee cups and the associated health risks.

Microplastics have been linked to various health issues, including endocrine disruption, weight gain, cancer, Alzheimer’s, and damage to the reproductive system. This revelation prompts Redditors to reflect on their choices and consider alternative options for takeaway beverages.

Amidst the environmental and health threats posed by disposable plastic cups, many users express confusion about the influencer's strategy. Several comments emphasize the benefits of using personal, reusable containers, citing cost savings, better temperature retention, and improved taste as motivating factors.

