ByteDance's popular app, TikTok, best known for its viral short-video content, is setting its sights on a new horizon—the lucrative world of e-commerce. Recent internal discussions have revealed an ambitious plan to grow its U.S. e-commerce operations, TikTok Shop, to an estimated $17.5 billion (S$23.3 billion) by 2024. This strategic move aims to diversify TikTok's revenue sources beyond its current mainstay, social media advertising, per The Straits Times.

TikTok's expansion into e-commerce positions it in direct competition not only with online retail giant Amazon but also with Chinese e-commerce players Temu and Shein, who have been gaining popularity among younger U.S. consumers. TikTok Shop, unlike these platforms, leverages its vast social media reach and the engaging nature of its viral video content to promote products, offering a unique blend of entertainment and shopping.

In 2023, TikTok was on track to achieve a global gross merchandise value of around $20 billion with significant contributions from Southeast Asia. The app now looks to broaden its e-commerce footprint in the United States and Latin America. However, TikTok has refuted Bloomberg's reported U.S. sales figures, stating them as inaccurate.

Founded by Zhang Yiming and Liang Rubo, ByteDance has evolved into a major internet entity, with TikTok and Douyin (its Chinese counterpart) at the forefront. The company's revenue soared by approximately 30% in 2023, reaching over $110 billion, surpassing the growth rates of established competitors like Meta Platforms and Tencent Holdings.

TikTok Shop's strategy involves integrating a shopping experience within its main app, where users can purchase items while browsing through short videos and live streams. This model, which has been successful in China through Douyin, aims to replicate the convenience of Amazon and the discovery aspect of social platforms like Instagram. During the pandemic, this approach significantly diverted consumer spending from Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com in China.

In the U.S., TikTok is enhancing its e-commerce appeal by offering free shipping and subsidies to influencers who promote products. The platform witnessed a surge in new U.S. customers in November 2023, thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. TikTok's user base in the U.S. stands at about 150 million.

The trend of American consumers turning to Chinese e-commerce apps has been growing, with platforms like Shein and PDD Holdings' Temu gaining popularity. TikTok's global e-commerce goals remain under wraps but its recent acquisition of GoTo Group’s Tokopedia in Indonesia for $1.5 billion marks a significant step in its international retail ambitions. This bold move by TikTok reflects a significant shift in the digital landscape, where social media platforms are no longer content with just user engagement but are now actively pursuing a larger share of the online retail market.

