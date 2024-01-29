UK Retailers Face Accusations of Deceptive Environmental Impact Claims in Scampi Scandal

British retailers and seafood companies, such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Waitrose, Young’s, and Whitby Seafoods, are facing accusations of providing misleading information about the responsible sourcing of scampi or langoustines. Campaigners argue that a five-year project, aimed to reduce the environmental impact of the £68 million ($86 million) industry appears to be falling short of its goals.

The aforementioned companies are part of a Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) focused on enhancing the sustainability of the UK langoustine industry. However, Open Seas, a Scottish charity, asserts that the project is on the verge of failure and will not meet its targets by its conclusion in April 2024.

Langoustines, also known as Dublin or Norway prawns, are small, coral-colored lobsters found in burrows on muddy seabeds in the North Sea and northeast Atlantic. The majority are caught through bottom-trawling, a harmful fishing method that involves dragging weighted fine-mesh nets along the seabed.

Despite the FIP, Open Seas' report argues that there have been no practical improvements in the industry. It contends that the langoustine industry poses a serious threat to endangered, threatened, and protected species, including sharks and rays, many of which face the risk of extinction. The industry also results in significant "bycatch" of non-target species, killed during fishing but then discarded.

According to Open Seas, many vessels catching langoustines lack monitoring, posing risks to sensitive and protected seabeds. Seafish, a non-departmental government body collaborating with the UK industry, challenges claims of extensive bycatch, stating that 80% of the catch in the Nephrops "mixed" fishery holds commercial value and should not be labeled as bycatch.

Nick Underdown, head of campaigns for Open Seas, alleges that UK supermarkets and food companies are giving a false impression of sustainability and responsibility, with little evidence of meaningful environmental efforts. He emphasizes the inadequacy of retailers referring to never-ending "improvement projects" without tangible changes for the oceans, deeming it unacceptable.

Underdown is urging retailers to cease stocking scampi until specific sustainability criteria are met. These criteria include effective monitoring of all fishing vessels, recording and minimizing bycatch, and ensuring vessels avoid fish nurseries and spawning areas. Moreover, Fishery Progress, an independent assessor of the FIP, reports that 91% of actions within the project remain "incomplete," downgrading its performance rating from an A to a C.

In response to Open Seas' findings, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), which facilitates the Nephrops FIP, acknowledges that a significant number of actions are behind target but notes some improvements. The MSC attributes delays to "political and legislative uncertainty" post-Brexit, affecting the implementation of management plans for the industry's future sustainability.

Lisa Bennett, senior fisheries outreach manager for MSC UK & Ireland, stated: "We acknowledge that a significant number of actions within the Fishery Improvement Project (FIP) are not meeting their targets. Nevertheless, our commitment to supporting UK fisheries remains steadfast, aiming to facilitate the necessary improvements essential for showcasing sustainability."

A spokesperson from Waitrose said, "We are dedicated to responsible sourcing and take these concerns seriously. We are actively collaborating with the fishery to address outstanding actions and exploring alternative options." Whitby Seafoods' spokesperson, who chairs the FIP, expressed, "The FIP’s recommendations will address Open Seas’ concerns and bring about additional improvements. We hope the government will now take steps to implement them."

Sophie De Salis, sustainability policy adviser at the BRC, emphasized the dedication of UK retailers to source seafood sustainably. She said, "Our members closely collaborate with stakeholders and suppliers, regularly reviewing fishing practices in supply chains to ensure they meet the highest standards. They actively advocate for and drive improvements to bring about the necessary change."

