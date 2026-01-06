'Wheel of Fortune' player fulfills her honeymoon wish by winning $45,000 and a luxury cruise

This episode of "Wheel of Fortune" kickstarted the Holland America Cruise Week, where contestants and viewers at home have the chance to win cruise excursions. And contestant Allison gave a serotonin boost to fans by being the first winner of the Bonus Round in the New Year. The newly engaged won the Caribbean cruise and also walked away with $57,228 in total earnings.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Allison on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Allison, a wedding cake baker, entered the game show with early winnings. She solved the Second Toss-Up: "Living Things" puzzle by correctly guessing the answer, "migrating whales," and won $2,000. During the Prize Puzzle (Phrase): "Life is better on island time" - Allison solved it and won the featured Caribbean cruise valued at $7,678. She also aced the Final Puzzle (Event): "My last first date" and advanced to the bonus round.

Contestant Allison's fiancé on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

During the Bonus Round introduction with host Ryan Seacrest, Allison's fiancé, Taylor, shared their unique, swoon-worthy marriage proposal story. Taylor revealed that he proposed by placing the ring in a ceramic egg within a hatching box, leading Allison to discover it when she checked on their chickens. "I incorporated the chickens, so I took the ring, put it in a ceramic egg, set it in a hatching box, and then she saw the egg and walked outside. And I was on my knee," he said. "He's been wanting to tell that story on TV

for a long time. I can tell," Seacrest teased.

Vanna White and contestant Allison on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Allison then chose the category "Thing". After receiving the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E, she added C, H, D, and A to the puzzle board. It then looked: _, A, C, _, _, L, _, _. Allison got the right answer in a jiffy - "Back Flip," which added $45,000, bringing her total winnings to $57,228. Allison expressed surprise at her quick solve, stating she didn't see any other option. Seacrest congratulated her, suggesting she can now fund her honeymoon. "Have you planned your honeymoon? Well, you can fund it now," Seacrest added while watching the happy couple celebrate.

Amazing solve. Cute couple. Vanna White and contestant Allison on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans too rejoiced and gushed over the happy couple, "Ryan, that wasn't a "good solve"; that was a great solve!!! Congratulations, lady & your husband-to-be!!! What a wonderful start for this lovely couple!" @loveforeignaccents praised. "Finally, in 2026, BR was a success. Alison didn't get the letter combo right, but she still managed to do a backflip! $45K and cruise! Congratulations to Alison!" @sy-kd6km lauded. "Amazing solve. Cute couple," @SoulpatchStarshine chimed in. "Congratulations Alison!!! I love the sound of the chickens clucking after Ryan picked up the envelope. I did not expect that puzzle to be solved!!!" @LouiseLuccio1213 added.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Allison with her fiance on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

You can watch the adorable moment here.

