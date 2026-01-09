'Wheel of Fortune' player earns the wild card and walks away with $60,648

"Wheel of Fortune" fans were finally thrilled to witness a Bonus Round win after a string of bad luck. Contestant Dan aced the game rounds and walked away with a luxury trip to Canada and New England with Holland America Line, along with $60,648 cash prize. With the help of a wild card and his unusual combination of consonants, he was able to complete the last puzzle in a matter of seconds, making him the clear winner.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Dan on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Dan started with a bang and won the Second Toss-Up (Person) by solving "Endurance Athlete." He won $2,000. During the First Puzzle (Occupation): Dan solved "Food and Beverage Manager" and won $2,300, bringing his total to $4,300. He dominated the Mystery Round (Before and After) and solved "Broom Handle With Care," winning $6,500, taking the lead. The Prize Puzzle (Places) also seemed easy for Dan because he guessed "Historic Lighthouses" and won an exotic trip to Canada and New England with Holland America Line worth $7,848, thus bringing his total cash and prizes to $16,648.

Contestant Dan's girlfriend on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Dan got two Triple Toss-Up (Bird Brain) right: "Wild Goose Chase," which won him $2,000, and "I'll Take A Gander" for $2,000. Dan, with a grand total of $20,648, advanced to the Bonus Round. He then introduced his girlfriend, Whitney, to the host Ryan Seacrest. Dan spun the wheel and chose the category "What Are You Doing?". After receiving the standard letters, R, S, T, L, N, and E, Dan chose: P, H, G, and I, as well as an additional consonant C with the wild card. The puzzle board looked predictable: _, I, _, I, N, G, _, _, H, _, I, R.

Vanna White and contestant Dan on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Without wasting a second, Dan guessed the answer correctly as "Fixing my Hair". "Here's a boatload of cash. $40,000. You do make it look easy. Grand total 60,648 bucks," Seacrest reacted to the win. Fans also congratulated Dan on his excellent choice of letters. "I already knew what it was once the rest of the letters popped up! Great job Dan!" @seankearns8303 expressed. "Great letter choices; I got it right after his letters popped up. Congrats to him on the solve and prizes," @douglaspinsak1246 lauded.

Vanna White and contestant Dan on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"A pretty easy bonus round puzzle solved. Dan played a solid game," @tima.curtis2488 chimed in. "Wow, extra I's did for Dan & also H was the right letter to pick too and won 40k," @jacobwilson6192 praised. "Dan's big win was adding the vowel "I" to his letter combo. Congratulations on $40K!" @sy-kd6km added.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Dan with his girlfriend on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

You can watch the winning moment here.

