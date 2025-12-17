ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional

"So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" a fan reacted.
UPDATED 10 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Dedric on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Dedric on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" at times creates powerful moments of triumph and an emotional connection between the audience and the contestant. Fans had been frustrated by bonus round losses, but, a player named Dedric broke the dry spell to collect a $40,000 cash prize. His 10-year-old daughter, Ashton, shed tears of joy after watching her father win. Fans couldn't stop admiring the touching moment between father and daughter filled with innocence.

Wheel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Dedric on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune) 

Dedric dominated the game show from the start. He quickly solved the Second Toss-Up and won $2,000 with the answer "Seen a Ghost." During the Prize Puzzle - Phrase round, he guessed the right puzzle, "The Ultimate in Tranquility," and won a trip to Patagonia worth $16,390. Dedric won the Triple Toss-Up round twice and collected $4,000. Thus, bringing his total to $20,740. He then emerged as the top winner and proceeded to the Bonus Round

Wheel
Contestant Dedric's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune) 

"I have my lovely wife, Janelle, and my ten-year-old daughter, Ashton," Dedric said while introducing his family to host Ryan Seacrest before giving the wheel a big spin. He chose the puzzle category "What are you doing?" Dedric had the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, and E, and chose G, D, C, and the vowel A. The board then showed " _, _, _, _, N, G, A, G, L, _, T, C, _."

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Dedric on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune) 

With the new letters, Dedric successfully solved the puzzle and answered, "Fixing a glitch," within 10 seconds. This earned him an additional $40,000, bringing his total to $64,740. "Put a big bow on all this cash. $40,000," Seacrest reacted as Dedric expressed his excitement and happiness on stage with a little dance. "What does it feel like in this moment?" Seacrest asked as Dedric's wife and daughter joined them for the celebration. 

Wheel
Vanna White and contestant Dedric on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Oh, man, I don't know. I'm still processing, but, man, this has been great," Dedric replied, choking a little. As the camera panned towards an overwhelmed Ashton, she was shedding happy tears for her father. "Wheel of Fortune" fans couldn't hold back as they witnessed the sweet moment. "It was wonderful. The tears of your daughter were lovely," @sy-kd6km commented. "So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" @loveforeignaccents chimed in. 

Wheel
Contestant Dedric's daughter Ashton on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune) 

"That was a good solve. At the same time I was trying to figure out the puzzle he nearly solved it instantly," @tima.curtis2488 praised. "Same puzzle on Nov 23, 2018, and solved for $36K," @sammylerman7136 pointed out. "We have a big winner Happy Holidays," @annettecarlin4800 celebrated. 

You can watch the touching moment here

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' fans convinced player was 'robbed' of $40,000 as they 'heard her' say the right answer

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
1 hour ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
2 hours ago
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
3 hours ago
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
WALMART
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
4 hours ago
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
ECONOMY & WORK
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
The President's tariffs have not made life easier for Americans so far at all.
5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
6 hours ago
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18.
8 hours ago
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
ECONOMY & WORK
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
A Fox News poll indicated that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
"So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
In a Teneo survey, two in three CEOs said they expect AI to accelerate hiring.
1 day ago
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
ECONOMY & WORK
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
Data from Parcl Labs shows home prices have dropped in multiple cities.
1 day ago
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
With the administration rushing to avoid the tariff refunds, the process could be beyond complicated.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
WALMART
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
1 day ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
1 day ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
2 days ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
2 days ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
2 days ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
2 days ago