'Price is Right' host Drew Carey revealed his advice for Ryan Seacrest before 'Wheel of Fortune' stint

'The Price is Right' became the longest-running game show last week when it reached the milestone of 10,000 episodes.

Ryan Seacrest took over as the new host of "Wheel of Fortune" after the departure of the legendary Pat Sajak from the show in 2024. He now faces comparison and the pressure to fill big shoes, just as Drew Carey did as the successor of iconic "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker, back in 2007. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the comedian revealed that he had no plans to retire from his hosting duties. "I'm not going anywhere," he admitted, and he had the same advice for Seacrest. He joked, "Do I have any advice for billionaire Ryan Seacrest? Who hosts everything all the time?" before saying, "No, Bro, I think you got it. I think you know what to do. I think you know how to host things. Don't worry about it. You're going to be fine."

Introducing, for the very first time, our hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White! Let's play some Wheel of Fortune 🎉 💪 pic.twitter.com/0nVtP6uIkO — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) September 10, 2024

"I think Bob made a mistake by retiring. I'm not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking and they want me to be on the show, I think I'm gonna do The Price is Right. I just love it," Carey continued, before adding, "I think I was made for it." According to The Sun, Carey praised Barker, saying, "He was so good at relating to people and getting them to be relaxed and be themselves."

Ryan Seacrest has gotten the hang of #WheelofFortune a lot faster than Drew Carey did on #ThePriceIsRight. But Carey eventually did get it, and that's why the show celebrates 10,000 tomorrow. — Tommy Phillips (@TommyAPhillips) February 26, 2025

'The Price is Right' became the longest-running game show last week when it hit the 10,000 episode milestone. According to People, Carey called it a celebration of his professional life, and added, "No matter how my day is, as soon as I get to The Price Is Right and walk through the door, it all goes away. It's just vibing all day!" Lucky participants for the special episode were offered a $90,000 giveaway-style reward.

Drew Carey celebrates his 500th "The Price Is Right" television show on February 1, 2010, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

In March 2024, when he was asked about hosting the renowned game show, Carey told People that he was in semi-retirement when he was first approached for it and declined the offer since he didn't think he would be comfortable serving as host. “I said, f--- no. I was done with the idea of just being on a show forever.” However, his longtime dream of owning a Major League Soccer team made him change his mind. “I knew how much money it was going to take for that to happen,” he admitted.

Carey acknowledged that one of the show's producers had a key role in persuading him that he would be able to leave large tips in restaurants like he enjoyed doing. “I met my agent at a steakhouse. … And I go, 'I think I want to be the host of The Price is Right.' He shook my hand and goes, ‘Well, there’s your soccer money,'" the comedian confessed.

Flipping through channels. Just caught a current episode of The Price is Right for the first time in a decade. And wow! Drew Carey looks like Bob Barker reincarnated. What that show doesn't do to its hosts. Crazy. — John D. Kane (@JohnDoritosKane) December 7, 2024

Carey got a stake in the Seattle Sounders FC, just like he wanted, and continues to win hearts with his camaraderie with the contestants as he gives away exotic vacations, pricey cars, and expensive gifts. Eventually, he also added personal touches to 'The Price is Right' by redesigning the set, logo, and the theme song.