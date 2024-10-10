ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22

The workers chose to stick to the company's core values and did the right thing.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover image source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Cover image source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Home Depot is the go-to stop for America's home supply needs. There are so many heartwarming stories associated with it. Back in 2022, a group of determined workers stuck to the core values of the company, when they came across an envelope full of cash. The staff tracked down the owner of the money and walked away with a heartwarming story to tell.

A customer entering a Home Depot store | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
A customer entering a Home Depot store | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

It was around Christmas when Bellevue Home Depot worker Adam Adkisson found the bank envelope lying on the floor of aisle 22.  Adkisson saw that there were seven $100 bills inside. But instead of pocketing the cash, he chose to immediately alert the management to help the unfortunate customer.

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Pixabay
Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

 At the time, store manager Alissa Rocchi was in a meeting, so Adkisson got in touch with another manager who then placed the money in a safe spot and alerted the leadership team.

Rocchi came across the envelope while rounding up the closing shift, she told Fox News Digital. She said that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” and track down the rightful owner of the money. 

 

Rocchi said that usually when someone loses something, they come right back looking for it. But when the owner didn't come, they thought they must have not realized that it could be at the store. 

So Rocchi took matters into her own hands and decided to reach out to the local community via Facebook. She shared a post asking people to help track down the man who lost his money. "A very large sum of cash was found in a bank envelope in the Home Depot - on Hwy 70S - we hope to find the rightful owner," Rocchi wrote in the post. 

 

She did mention that the post was a bit of a stretch but she had hoped that someone would recognize the envelope. She mentioned that it had specific identifying marks to help. 

Rocchi told Fox that the envelope was from the Renasant Bank and it had the initials "JC" written on the back. 

A few hours after sharing the post, a man named Mark reached out to her claiming that the envelope belonged to his business partner. He shared that the man got paid earlier in the day and was perhaps shopping at the store. Eventually, word got to the owner whose name was Johnathon Clayton. 

Speaking to WSMV4, Clayton said that he was quite stressed about losing the money. He said that he was grateful as he planned to buy his children Christmas presents with it. “I am glad that he [Mark] is a social media guy and was able to see that because I would have never seen it,” Clayton told the news outlet.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by freestocks
Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by freestocks

Rocchi shared that the owner came to pick up the envelope the next day. The customer also went to thank Adkisson in person after learning that he was the one who found the money.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

