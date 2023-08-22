Name Eddie Murphy Net Worth $200 Million Salary $0.2 Million Annual Income $3 Million Sources of Income Acting, Appearances, Comedy Gender Male Date of Birth April 3, 1961 Age 62 Nationality American Profession American Actor, comedian

Also Read: From Sprinting Glory to a $90 Million Net Worth; The Lightning Run of Usain Bolt

Eddie Murphy's net worth has reportedly grown more than 17% in the last decade. The American actor, comedian, producer, and director is one of the highest-grossing actors in today's time. Back in the late 2000s, Murphy was one of the highest-paid actors, routinely bagging around $20 million per movie. To this day he has earned more than $300 million in just salaries and backend royalties. It was reported in 2019, that Muprhy got a sum of $70 million from Netflix for a series of comedy specials. His current net worth is around $200 million.

Murphy has been in the world of showbiz for more than four decades and amassed a considerable amount of fortune only from his movies. His movies have grossed over $6.7 billion at the box office worldwide.

Salary

Also Read: A Look at John Cena's Journey From WWE to The DC Universe That Bolstered His $80 Million Net Worth

He released his first stand-up special in 1982 called "Eddie Murphy: Comedian." The album sold over half a million copies and ended up bagging him a Grammy nomination. Then came "Delirious" in 1983 which became so popular that his concert film titled "Eddie Murphy Raw" grossed $50 million. He makes anywhere between $4 million and $20 million per year, per Parade.

Also Read: CNN Paid Chris Cuomo Millions Before He Was Fired: What's His Net Worth?

Over the years, Murphy has invested in a number of mansions. In the 1990s, Eddie used to live in Granite Bay, California near Sacramento. After this, he spent another $10 million on a 3.7-acre undeveloped lot in the exclusive neighborhood of Beverly Hills. He also owned another Beverly Hills home in the 1980s and was listed in 2016. In the year 2007, Murphy paid another $15 million for a 15-acre island in the Bahamas called Rooster Cay. Then in 2012, he sold his New Jersey Home for $12 million after listing it seven years prior for $30 million. Apart from the impressive real estate portfolio, he also owns a Ferrari Portofino which he bought for $700,000. Murphy also has a Mercedes-Benz GLA that's with more than $55,000.

Instagram 40.1K Twitter 4,816 Facebook 12 million

Eddie Murphy was born on April 3, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York. He spent his early years in New York where his father was a police officer as well as an amateur comedian. He rose to fame on the comedy show, "Saturday Night Live" on which he started appearing regularly. Murphy has also been in major projects like "48 Hrs" and "Trading Places." He has also worked as a voice actor in projects like Disney's "Mulan."

Getty Images | Amy Sussman

Murphy has bagged numerous accolades including an Emmy Award, a Grammy award and a Golden Globe. He also has a Screen Actor Guild Award under his belt. He also won the Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in a Feature Production and was nominated for BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the latter. Apart from this he also has received numerous honorary accolades like the Mark Twain Prize for American humor in 2015.

Is Eddie Murphy married?

No, he is currently engaged to Paige Butcher.

Why did Eddie Murphy leave "SNL?"

He claimed that he was not finding the show funny anymore.

Why is Eddie Murphy famous?

He rose to fame on the show "Saturday Night Live" and is best known for his comic timing.

More from MARKETREALIST

Lionel Richie: The Icon Who Almost Lost His Voice But Kept His Legacy and Net Worth Intact

10 Richest Stand-Up Comedians In The World Right Now