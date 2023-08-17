Rock N’ Roll Icon Bruce Springsteen's $650 Million Net Worth Is Beyond Spectacular

Name Bruce Springsteen Net Worth $650 Million Salary $80 Million Gender Male DOB Sep 23, 1949 Age 73 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Musician, Film Producer

The legendary musician, singer, and songwriter, Bruce Springsteen's concerts at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia this month were recently canceled owing to his ill health. As we wish him a speedy recovery and hope his fans get to enjoy his power-packed performances with The E Street Band soon, here's a look at his career, net worth, assets, and more.

Bruce Springsteen boasts a net worth of $650 million. With a career spanning numerous decades, he has risen to prominence both as a solo performer and as the frontman of the E Street Band, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While not among the world's richest, he often features on lists of the 10 wealthiest musicians.

Bruce Springsteen accrued his riches through earnings from songwriting royalties, album purchases, and proceeds generated from touring alongside the E Street Band. With a tally of 12 top 10 hits and over 30 million records sold, he recently capitalized on his musical catalog, selling it for a substantial $500 million.

The income Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band generate per performance is truly remarkable—a staggering $2.8 million for each show.

Fans have expressed discontent over ticket prices to Springsteen's concerts, and the price fluctuations can be attributed to fees, ticket reselling, and changing venue rates in response to demand. Tickets to witness the rock n' roll icon's performance can range from $50 to upwards of $750 per ticket or even more. On average, ticket prices settle at around $150 per admission.

Similar to many prominent rock icons, Springsteen dedicates a portion of his earnings to luxurious automobiles. Among his cherished vehicles are a 1969 Camaro S.S. Convertible, a 1963 Chevy Stingray, and the highly sought-after 1960 C1 Corvette Convertible. Adding to his remarkable assemblage are a Ford F-100 pickup and a Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe.

Bruce owns an impressive real estate portfolio, mainly in New Jersey's Monmouth County. His main property is a 384-acre horse farm in Colts Neck. In 1999, Bruce and Patti purchased a 4.5-acre compound in Beverly Hills for $13.75 million, featuring a 10,000-square-foot main mansion and a 7,500-square-foot secondary home. Around 2015, they quietly considered selling it for $60-70 million due to a neighboring mansion project that could impact their view. This neighboring project was a contentious 60,000-square-foot mansion proposed by a relative of the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

Net Worth in 2023 $650 Million Net Worth in 2022 $650 Million Net Worth in 2021 $600 Million Net Worth in 2020 $570 Million Net Worth in 2019 $540 Million

Born on September 23, 1949, in Long Branch, New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen grew up in Freehold, New Jersey, with two younger sisters. His Catholic upbringing at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School had a strong influence on his music. Inspired by Elvis Presley on "The Ed Sullivan Show" at age seven, Springsteen's passion for music ignited.

A motorcycle accident at 17 led to a concussion, exempting him from the U.S. draft and the Vietnam War. Springsteen married actress Julianne Phillips in 1985 but divorced in 1989 due to touring strains. His relationship with Patti Scialfa, a fellow musician he toured with, began soon after and they married in 1991, having three children.

Springsteen's career has been adorned with a remarkable array of awards, firmly cementing his status as a true icon in the world of music and entertainment. Among his numerous achievements, Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and an Academy Award.

FAQs

How did Bruce Springsteen make his money?

He is one of the best-selling musicians in history, having sold more than 150 million albums globally.

What is the height of Bruce Springsteen?

The height of Bruce Springsteen is 1.77m. (5’ 7”)

What is Bruce Springsteen’s ethnicity?

Springsteen’s ethnic background includes Italian, Irish, and Dutch ancestry.

